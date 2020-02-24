LOADING

Report: Tucker mayor accused of holding up nondiscrimination ordinance

Business Decatur Metro ATL Tucker

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 24, 2020
Mayor Frank Auman gives the 2018 State of the City Speech. Photo obtained via https://www.tuckerga.gov/
Tucker, GA – Several DeKalb County cities have adopted a nondiscrimination ordinance outlawing discrimination by local businesses on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity.

The city of Decatur adopted its ordinance in November.

A similar effort is underway in Tucker, but Project Q Atlanta reports that Tucker Mayor Frank Auman and some members of the City Council are being accused of holding up the ordinance.

Tucker Downtown Development Authority Chair Damyon Claar-Presley and two LGBTQ members of the Planning Commission drafted an ordinance last year and said they were told it could be on the council’s work session agenda as early as September. Claar-Presley told Project Q the mayor is waiting to see how the U.S. Supreme Court rules on anti-LGBTQ discrimination before moving forward.

Other council members, including Anne Lerner, are supportive of the ordinance. To see the full story from Project Q, click here.

Decaturish asked Auman if he had a response to the Project Q story.

“No,” Auman replied.

