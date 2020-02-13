Robert Murphy suspends campaign for District 6 City Commission seat, endorses Ted Terry

Share









DeKalb County, GA – Local business owner and Democratic party advocate Robert Murphy has announced he is no longer seeking to be the Democratic nominee for the County Commission’s District 6 seat.

He will instead endorse Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry, who will face off against local “smart development advocate” Emily Halevy in the May 19 Democratic primary. They’re both running to replace outgoing Commissioner Kathie Gannon, who recently decided not to seek another term.

Qualifying for that election hasn’t started yet and more candidates could enter the race, including candidates for the Republican nomination. The general election is Nov. 3.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce the suspension of my campaign for DeKalb County Commissioner of Super District 6, effective immediately,” Murphy said. “When I entered this race last Fall, it was to bring a much-needed change in leadership to DeKalb. It was to bring more effective problem-solving, real transparency, and a commitment to voter engagement. As my wife and I welcomed our son into the world last month, our lives and our priorities changed. My singular focus of helping bring change to DeKalb County as Commissioner was pushed aside by my responsibility to create a stable home for my newborn son. I must commit fully to my career as a REALTOR and to my new role as a father.”

In his announcement that he is suspending his campaign, Murphy said he is endorsing Terry.

“He will bring a new direction and fresh perspective that will move DeKalb forward. His experience as Mayor of Clarkston makes him ready to lead from day one,” Murphy said. “Under Ted Terry’s leadership, I have no doubt that Super District 6 and all of DeKalb will reach their full potential.”

Terry was elected mayor of Clarkston in 2013. Prior to his announcement, Terry was a candidate for U.S. Senate but decided to change course because he hadn’t raised enough money to be competitive in that race. Terry said he will resign as mayor in March to begin campaigning for the commission seat.

Qualifying for the commission elections will be in March and according to the Secretary of State’s Office, the General Primary Election will be held on May 19.

Halevy is described as a “smart growth advocate, digital media executive, and mother of two,” according to a recent press release.

“DeKalb has been my home for the past 15 years,” Halevy said in a recent press release. “As a mom, a small business executive and a community advocate, I’m very invested in DeKalb. It would be an honor to serve as DeKalb County’s next Commissioner for Super District 6.”

