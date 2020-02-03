LOADING

Sanitary sewer improvements in DeKalb County will result in Mason Mill Road closure

Decatur Metro ATL

Mary Margaret Stewart Feb 3, 2020
A map showing the upcoming road closure. Image provided by DeKalb County
DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management will begin sanitary sewer improvements on Feb. 4 that will result in closing Mason Mill Road.

Mason Mill Road will be closed between Clairmont Road and Houston Mill Road from Feb. 4 through Feb. 10, with only local traffic permitted to drive on Mason Mill Road during this time frame. The closure will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.  A detour plan will be in place. Traffic delays might occur along the detour.

Crews will be doing prep work today, Feb. 3.

Residents are encouraged to sign up to receive email updates and special notices of the project. Email projectinfo@dekalbwatershed.com with your name and email address to sign up.

Editor’s note: Residents in the area received a letter about this project that has different dates and times than the ones listed in this article. This article reflects the most recent information released by the county about this project. 

