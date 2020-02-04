Saturday Decatur Farmers Market relocating to Sceptre lot in Oakhurst

Share









First Baptist Church in Decatur will no longer host the Decatur Farmers Market on Saturdays but will still host the market at the church on Wednesdays.

The Farmers Market, which will return in April, will hold its Saturday next to Harmony Park in Oakhurst. The weekly Farmers Market will be hosted by Sceptre Brewing Arts.

“This spring, a new farmers market is blooming in the Oakhurst neighborhood of Decatur,” a press release from Community Farmers Markets says. “Sceptre Brewing Arts serves as a generous host, lending their front lot and relaxing patio to the weekly market gathering. The Oakhurst Farmers Market will run every Saturday from April 18th to December 19th of 2020. Find all of your freshest produce, meat, delicious baked treats, and more amongst the weekly vendors. Additional offerings include live music and chef demonstrations featuring seasonal recipes. Rumor has it: there will even be a seasonal beer collaboration featuring market flavors.”

The press release adds, “Oakhurst Farmers Market is a long-awaited project from Atlanta-based nonprofit Community Farmers Markets (CFM). CFM also runs Decatur Farmers Market, Ponce City Farmers Market, EAV Farmers Market, Grant Park Farmers Market, and co-operates the Fresh MARTA Markets. The mission of CFM is to develop a local food infrastructure for long term sustainability and meaningful community impact.”

Mayor Patti Garrett mentioned the Farmers Market’s move to Oakhurst during her closing remarks at the Feb. 3 Decatur City Commission meeting.

Decaturish asked Market Manager Casey Hood why the Farmers Market decided to move its Saturday location to Oakhurst instead of continuing to host it at First Baptist Church.

“We will still host our Wednesday night markets there but have decided to spread the love over to Oakhurst and reach a larger community,” Hood said. “We are excited for the central location of Harmony Park and all of the natural foot traffic in the area.”

The weekly market will happen right next to a small grocery store in the neighborhood: Oakhurst Market. Decaturish asked whether Oakhurst Market will be involved with this event.

“We have no immediate plans with them but hope to be collaborating with as many of our Harmony Park neighbors as possible,” Hood said. “As of now, we will be working a lot with the Wylde Center just down the road.”

Here is the full announcement from Community Farmers Markets:

For more information about the Farmers Market, click here.

