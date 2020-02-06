Synchronicity Theatre and Agnes Scott College to offer two-year theatre program for young women

Share









Synchronicity Theatre and Agnes Scott College are partnering up to create a two-year pilot program to “train new theatre artists, build professional connections, and develop women leaders,” according to a recent press release, an effort made possible by a grant from the Kelin Foundation.

“Our hope is that after a successful launch, this pilot program will become a permanent way to develop capable, empowered leaders throughout the theatre sector,” producing artistic director for Synchronicity Theatre, Rachel May said in a recent press release.

This new program will include two training workshops led by Synchronicity Theatre, week-long leadership development projects at Synchronicity Theatre, and a position for an Arts Administration Intern, with a goal of the position growing into a post-grad, two-year fellowship at the theatre.

In addition, subsidized tickets will be available for every production throughout the year for students at Agnes Scott.

“We are thrilled about this amazing partnership opportunity,” president of Agnes Scott College, Leocadia I. Zak said in a recent press release” We appreciate the Synchronicity Team’s commitment to supporting our students who are interested in theatrical careers. This innovative partnership will absolutely contribute to our students’ long-term success. We’re very grateful.”

