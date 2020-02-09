The Comet Pub & Lanes and Creature Comforts hosting fundraiser for local nonprofits

Share









The Comet Pub & Lanes and Creature Comforts will host the Get Comforta-Bowl tournament on Thursday, Feb. 20 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The tournament will benefit local nonprofits, including Friends of Refugees, Our House and College AIM.

“The fun part is you get to enjoy a spectacular line up of Creature Comforts beers, bowling, pizzas and an exclusive silent auction,” the event announcement says.

Team tickets are $250 and single tickets are $30. Team tickets will allow four people to bowl at least three games. The teams get a pitcher of Classic City Lager, a large pizza and access to the silent auction and a CCBC swag bag, the event announcement says. Winning teams get a trophy and “bragging rights.” People who purchase a single ticket get access to the silent auction and a drink ticket.

Tickets can be purchased by emailing Jess@cometpubandlanes.com.

