The Decatur Youth Council to host intergenerational dance on Feb. 29

Decatur

The Decatur Youth Council to host intergenerational dance on Feb. 29

Mary Margaret Stewart Feb 12, 2020
On Feb. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Decatur Youth Council is hosting The Generational Jig: a throwback dance for all ages, at the Decatur Recreation Center, located at 231 Sycamore Street.

The Decatur Youth Council is “is a youth leadership board under the direction of the City and each year it plans a community event,” according to a recent press release. “This year DYC members want to bring the Decatur community together with an intergenerational ‘throwback’ dance.”

Attendees can look forward to music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction to raise money for the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.

To purchase a ticket, go click here.

