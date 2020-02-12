The Decatur Youth Council to host intergenerational dance on Feb. 29

Share









On Feb. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m., the Decatur Youth Council is hosting The Generational Jig: a throwback dance for all ages, at the Decatur Recreation Center, located at 231 Sycamore Street.

The Decatur Youth Council is “is a youth leadership board under the direction of the City and each year it plans a community event,” according to a recent press release. “This year DYC members want to bring the Decatur community together with an intergenerational ‘throwback’ dance.”

Attendees can look forward to music, dancing, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction to raise money for the Women’s Resource Center to End Domestic Violence.

