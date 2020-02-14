Police: Three-vehicle crash in greater Decatur flips SUV, injures driver

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Police responded to the scene of a three-vehicle collision in greater Decatur on Friday morning, Feb. 14.

The crash happened between 8 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. at Scott Blvd and Blackmon Drive, across the street from Dunkin’ Donuts and Chick-Fil-A.

Police said three vehicles were involved, including an SUV that flipped over “a number of times.” Police are still investigating and it’s unclear what caused the SUV to flip. The crash injured the SUV’s driver, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

