Two DeKalb Police officers accused of selling crash reports resign

Two DeKalb County Police officers accused of accessing accident reports and selling them have resigned.

A spokesperson for the Police Department said both officers resigned “in lieu of termination.”

Prior to their resignations, the officers had been arrested and placed on administrative leave.

According to DeKalb County Police, an investigation “revealed that Nikko McClinton and Ronald Anderson, both nine-year veterans of the DeKalb County Police Department, allegedly accessed and sold thousands of motor vehicle accident reports. The officers are accused of selling the reports to ‘illegal runners,’ individuals who solicit clients who could profit from injury or property damage caused by an automobile accident.”

The investigation began after a fellow DeKalb County Police Officer tipped off the department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

The officers have been charged with computer theft and violation of oath of office. McClinton is also charged with bribery, according to jail records.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Detective Fielder at 770-724-7837.

