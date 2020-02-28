Vietnam War veterans will be publicly honored at ceremony held in Decatur, March 31

Share









Decatur, GA – On Tuesday, March 31, at 11 a.m., Vietnam War veterans will be publicly presented with a certificate and lapel pin during a ceremony held at the Atlanta VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic, which is located at 250 North Arcadia Avenue in Decatur.

According to a recent press release, veterans from DeKalb County and surrounding counties total over 162,500 people, and much of that number comes from Vietnam veterans, and this recognition is part of the U.S. Department of Defense’s 50th Anniversary Commemoration of the Vietnam War.

“It is never the wrong time to say thank you to a veteran, and that is especially true for the many Vietnam War veterans who were never properly thanked when they returned home,” Georgia Department of Veterans Service Commissioner Mike Roby said in a recent press release. “We are excited to join the Atlanta VA, a fellow Vietnam War Commemoration Partner, in publicly recognizing veterans for their honorable military service and personal sacrifice during the Vietnam War.”

Vietnam veterans in Georgia with honorable service are invited to sign up for this ceremony until Tuesday, March 17, at 5 p.m.

Those who would like to sign up should email their DD Form 214 to GAVetSvc@vs.state.ga.us with a subject line of “Atlanta CBOC Certificates,” or fax their name, address, phone number, and DD Form 214 to 404-656-7006.

In addition, Vietnam veterans who have passed are eligible to receive this honor. According to a recent press release, “surviving spouses may receive the state certificate and a Defense Department Certificate of Honor and lapel pin as long as the required documentation (veteran’s DD Form 214) is presented with the signup application.”

Have any questions about the signup process? Call 404-656-5933.

For more information about veteran benefits and services, check out: www.veterans.ga.gov.

