UPDATE: Water main break on Clairemont Avenue closes roads, disrupts water service

Dan Whisenhunt Feb 16, 2020
A water main break on Clairemont Avenue has resulted in road closures. Photo provided to Decaturish
This story was updated at 1:24 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16. 

Decatur, GA – Clairemont Avenue between Scott Boulevard and North Decatur Road is closed due to a water main break, according to Decatur Police and the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.

The DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management says crews are trying to isolate and repair a 20-inch water main at 920 Clairemont Avenue. The county had to stop repairs temporarily to fix a damaged gas line unrelated to the water main break. Residents in the area also reported smelling gas. The county says work will resume shortly. 

Decatur Police said Westchester Drive between Scott Boulevard and Harold Byrd Drive also is closed due to flooding. Maediris Drive is not currently an alternate route as a result, the Police Department said.

There’s no word on when repairs will be completed. Currently, there are no boil water advisories related to this water main break.

“Any customer experiencing brown water should run their faucets until the water is clear,” an alert from DeKalb Watershed says. “Customers experiencing issues should contact 770-270-6243.”

This story will be updated when more information is available.

