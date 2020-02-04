Watershed employee dies following injury on the job in Kirkwood

Share









This story has been updated.

The Atlanta Department of Watershed Management says that a “tragic accident” is responsible for the death of one of its employees on Feb. 2.

The Department identified the employee as Carl Newman, who worked on the Office of Linear Infrastructure Operations Wastewater Collection Construction Team. Newman was helping to repair a sewer along Kirkwood Road when the incident occurred.

The incident happened not far from the Zone 6 Atlanta Police precinct and officers responded to the scene around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2. The preliminary investigation found that a saw blade broke, striking Newman in the leg. He was transported to Grady Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Mr. Newman,” DWM Commissioner Kishia L. Powell said. “He was a dedicated and well-respected member of our Wastewater Collection Construction Team, performing work that is vital to the function of our City. Our prayers and thoughts are with Carl’s family, his friends, and the Wastewater Collection team, especially his crewmates.”

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Do you appreciate quality local journalism? If you enjoy our coverage, please sign up to be a paying supporter of Decaturish. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us continue to cover your community. To learn more about becoming a paid subscriber, click here.