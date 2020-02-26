Westchester Elementary community celebrates new pedestrian beacon

Share









A new pedestrian beacon near Westchester Elementary is a welcome change of pace for people who walk and ride bikes to the school.

The beacon went live on Feb. 18.

“Requiring vehicles to stop in both directions, a [pedestrian hybrid] is a pedestrian-activated traffic signal for those crossing the street at a midblock location rather than at an intersection,” the city’s Decatur Makeover website says.

On Feb. 26, community members held a small celebration marking the new beacon.

The Decatur Police Department said the device is a “huge success.”

The beacon was a project six years in the making.

Traffic along Scott Boulevard has been a running concern for Westchester Elementary parents almost from the time the school reopened in 2014.

