What’s your verdict on Valentine’s Day?

Share









Valentine’s Day is over, but the jury is still out.

Is this holiday a vastly overrated, unromantic cash-grab? Or is it an opportunity to spread love and positivity, have a nice meal and eat candy?

For the verdict, you’ll have to attend the second installment of “Stuff Court,” a Decaturish-produced improv show where ideas are put on trial.

Stuff Court will return on Saturday, Feb. 29, and the defendant will be everyone’s most-loved (and loathed) holiday.

The show is a collaboration between Decaturish and comedy group The Scene Shop. The Pinewood restaurant will host the event, which begins at 7 p.m., with dinner service starting at 5 p.m. (If you can, get there early and have a bite to eat before the show starts.) There will be two special drinks on the menu: Guilty and Not Guilty. To keep things orderly, there will be a limited menu of Pinewood favorites.

Tickets are $15 and can be ordered here.

The Pinewood is located at 254 W Ponce de Leon Ave, Decatur, GA. To learn more about parking in the area, click here.

We look forward to seeing you at the second session of Stuff Court.

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.