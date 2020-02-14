Work on city of Decatur’s fiber network will affect traffic on Clairemont

Share









Work installing the new city-wide fiber optic network continues.

According to the city, Network Cabling Infrastructures will install infrastructure at the intersection of Clairemont Avenue and Scott Boulevard on Saturday, Feb. 15. The work will affect traffic between 9 a.m. and noon.

“This will require the closing of the southbound turning lane and left travel lane,” an announcement from the city says. “Vehicular access will be maintained but delays should be expected. Drivers should proceed through the area with caution and patience.”

Work on the new fiber network began in August. The city awarded Network Cabling Infrastructures a $2 million contract for the work. The school system has agreed to kick in $653,500. The new fiber network replaces a private city network installed by Comcast 20 years ago.

The network will provide uninterrupted communications service for all city and CSD facilities, including the Decatur police and fire departments.

The city provided this map showing the network’s design:

