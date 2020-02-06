YMCA of Metro Atlanta to celebrate Volunteers and Teen Leaders of the Year

Share









On Monday, Feb. 10, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta’s Celebration of Community Champions: 2020 Vision will be held at the Cobb Galleria.

YMCA Volunteers and Teen Leaders of the Year from DeKalb County, South DeKalb County, East Lake, and Wade Walker YMCA will be honored, in addition to honoring Dr. Walter Young and Ambassador Andrew Young for winning the Bransby Christian Leadership Award.

Easter-Penny Jones earned Volunteer of the Year this year from the Decatur Family YMCA. Jones has been volunteering at the YMCA for 17 years now.

“The YMCA represents ‘love’ on all levels,” Jones said in a recent press release. “When I leave work and go to the YMCA I am energized.”

In addition, the Teen Leader of the Year award from the Decatur Family YMCA went to Keion Carter, who became a volunteer in the teen leadership program there starting at 12 years old.

“I believe that the Y teaches you valuable skills that will help you in the future,” Carter said in a recent press release. “The Y also allows you to serve, and I think that service allows you to connect with your community.”

