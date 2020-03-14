66 coronavirus cases reported statewide, cases in DeKalb County double overnight

Share









Atlanta, GA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced on Saturday, March 14, that there are now more than 60 coronavirus cases in the state of Georgia.

The number of cases in DeKalb County doubled overnight, to eight cases total. Kemp said at his press conference the number of cases statewide is 64, but the Georgia Department of Public Health updated its website a short time later to report 66 cases. So far, there has only been one death reported.

The state Department of Public Health’s website as of noon on March 14 no longer provides a feature to show the specific numbers of cases in each county by clicking on the county. A spokesperson for the governor said, “It’s in development.”

Kemp on Saturday declared a public health emergency for the state of Georgia, the first time that’s happened in the state’s history.

Locally, DeKalb County activated its emergency response plan, which included stopping water cutoffs until further notice. To see more about DeKalb’s emergency declaration, click here.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

The governor said the state has increased its testing capacity at the state’s lab and is now processing 100 specimens a day. By the end of the week, it will double to 200 specimens a day, he said.

The state has called on daycares and schools to take necessary measures to prevent the spread of the disease. Most schools in the metro Atlanta area have closed indefinitely. Kemp said the state has also restricted visitation at its prisons, juvenile facilities and healthcare facilities.

He’s ordered state agencies to immediately implement teleworking for all employees who are able to do so. He said the state is working on establishing testing sites in every major region of Georgia.

“Out of an abundance of caution, I have worked with the General Assembly to appropriate $100 million in emergency funding,” Kemp said.

The emergency declaration also allows the state medical and nursing boards to grant temporary licenses to medical professionals in good standing in other states.

“In accordance with state law, I will call for a special session of the General Assembly to convene at the State Capitol at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action through a joint resolution,” Kemp said. “Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and Speaker David Ralston have expressed their full support, and I look forward to continuing to work with them on this important effort in the weeks ahead. I have also spoken to leaders of both parties in the General Assembly to explain the situation that we are facing and ask for their support.”

Kemp also encouraged everyone to practice “social distancing” measures to “flatten the epidemiology curve for exposure and mitigate patient surge at health facilities.”

“According to the CDC, social distancing means postponing group congregations and large gatherings like sporting events and social functions,” Kemp said. “In his address yesterday, the President specifically mentioned staggering recess and lunch for schools which are not closed, limiting in-person meetings, increasing scheduled cleanings, and canceling work-sponsored travel. If they have not done so already, Georgians need to incorporate social distancing into their everyday lives. If you need more specific guidance, we are here to serve you. Contact your local public health office or consult official sources, such as the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health, for helpful guidance on decision-making. Remember: Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus.”

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

Here is Kemp’s full statement from today’s press conference:

Kemp Declares Public Health State of Emergency Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp signed a public health state of emergency to address novel coronavirus and COVID-19 in Georgia. Kemp gave a televised address to Georgians with the following remarks: “My fellow Georgians: Over the past few weeks, our state has been facing an unprecedented public health threat with the spread of novel coronavirus. In only a matter of days, communities within the metro-Atlanta area and North Georgia have seen several cases, including hospitalizations, where the source of infection is unknown. Many of these cases have no connection to travel, and the capacity of our healthcare system remains at the forefront of my mind as we prepare for more local transmission. As of this morning, there are now sixty-four cases of COVID-19 in Georgia, which is our largest increase over a twenty-four period to date. This information will reflect on the Department of Public Health’s new website shortly. There are now fifteen cases in Cobb, eleven cases in Fulton, eight cases in DeKalb, seven cases in Bartow, five cases in Cherokee, four cases in Fayette, three cases in Floyd, two cases in Coweta, two cases in Gordon, two cases in Gwinnett, and one case each for Lee, Henry, Lowndes, Polk, and Charlton counties. In Bartow, Cobb, and DeKalb counties, the number of cases doubled overnight. We have to remain vigilant, especially for our most vulnerable populations. For weeks now, my team has been working around the clock to make sure that we are ready for any scenario. We have increased capacity at our state lab to allow for coronavirus testing of specimens. Right now, we are processing 100 specimens per day, and by the end of next week, we will double it to 200 per day with the addition of new equipment and staff. We continue to work closely with local healthcare providers, local government officials, private labs, emergency responders, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our federal counterparts. Together, we are gathering pertinent information to share it with the public in a timely manner and utilize the resources at hand to respond to this unprecedented health emergency. We have called on daycares and schools to take necessary measures to keep students, teachers, and administrators safe. We have restricted visitation at specific state health facilities as well as correctional and juvenile justice facilities. We have called on faith-based organizations to consider cancellation of services to mitigate the risk of transmission. I have also asked state agencies to immediately implement telework policies for employees who are able to work remotely without causing a disruption in service to Georgians. We have fully activated the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency’s State Operations Center. Yesterday, President Trump highlighted efforts to partner with the private sector and ramp up coronavirus testing. We are working on establishing independent test sites in every major region of Georgia, and we expect to announce those locations early next week. And out of an abundance of caution, I have worked with the General Assembly to appropriate 100 million dollars in emergency funding to address the spread of coronavirus in Georgia. As many of you know, yesterday afternoon, President Trump signed a national emergency declaration for our country. I deeply appreciate his administration’s leadership in this fight. Throughout this process, Vice President Mike Pence has also been an invaluable asset to state and local leaders – always ready to lend assistance, provide guidance, and connect us with the right federal partners to keep moving forward. Based on President Trump’s emergency declaration, today I will declare a public health emergency for the State of Georgia. This declaration will greatly assist health and emergency management officials across Georgia by deploying all available resources for the mitigation and treatment of COVID-19. If necessary, unlike other states of emergency, this declaration will allow the Department of Public Health to direct specific healthcare action in extraordinary circumstances. It suspends restrictions on hours of commercial vehicle operation and vehicle height, weight, and length thresholds to assist in preparation and response efforts. It authorizes the Georgia Composite Medical Board and Georgia Board of Nursing to grant temporary licenses to applicants who are in good standing in other states to assist in addressing healthcare needs. In accordance with state law, I will call for a special session of the General Assembly to convene at the State Capitol at 8 AM on Monday, March 16, 2020 to ratify this action through a joint resolution. Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan and Speaker David Ralston have expressed their full support, and I look forward to continuing to work with them on this important effort in the weeks ahead. I have also spoken to leaders of both parties in the General Assembly to explain the situation that we are facing and ask for their support. This public health emergency is unprecedented for the State of Georgia, and I do not take this action lightly. It is a more specialized form of a state of emergency and allows for a more robust response to crisis specifically in the healthcare sector. As part of our planning efforts, we know that for most Georgians, the symptoms of COVID-19 are mild to moderate with no need for hospitalization, but for elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions, the consequences can be severe. Yesterday afternoon, I met with epidemiologists from Emory University, the University of Georgia, Grady Health System, and Augusta University along with Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the state’s chief health officer and Commissioner of the Department of Public Health. I asked for their medical advice in addressing public health needs and utilizing mitigation tools in the days ahead. They all recommended immediate implementation of social distancing measures to flatten the epidemiology curve for exposure and mitigate patient surge at health facilities. Otherwise, we risk a run on critical resources for the sickest patients in our state. Now is the time to act. According to the CDC, social distancing means postponing group congregations and large gatherings like sporting events and social functions. In his address yesterday, the President specifically mentioned staggering recess and lunch for schools which are not closed, limiting in-person meetings, increasing scheduled cleanings, and canceling work-sponsored travel. If they have not done so already, Georgians need to incorporate social distancing into their everyday lives. If you need more specific guidance, we are here to serve you. Contact your local public health office or consult official sources, such as the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health, for helpful guidance on decision-making. Remember: Elderly citizens and those with chronic, underlying health conditions face a serious threat to their health, and we must do everything in our power to reduce risk associated with this virus. We will continue to provide updates to the public as we weather this crisis. I know how important transparency is in a time like this, and I will continue to operate with transparency. In the days and weeks ahead, we must remain supportive of one another, be mindful of potential exposure, use best practices to prevent infection, and pray for our fellow Americans. As I stand here today, I can see a painting of our state flag along the walls of this office where many governors have stood before me. Underneath the coat of arms, it says, “In God We Trust,” and I keep thinking about that as we take action to keep families safe. As this situation evolves, we will take appropriate action at the right time with the right resources. I am asking for God’s wisdom every hour. Please pray for the patients, their loved ones, medical providers, and all of the people working to address this health emergency. We are in this fight together, and because of that, we will be stronger than ever before. Thank you, and may God continue to bless the State of Georgia.”

If you value having local news that isn’t behind a paywall, consider becoming a supporter of Decaturish. Your support keeps the news free for everyone. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us tell the story of your community. To learn more, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

The state and federal governments are recommending social distancing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That means postponing or canceling large events and social functions. Many public institutions have closed. Some businesses and organizations are open and taking special precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. There has been no government-ordered shutdown of businesses.

The Decatur Business Association says, “Currently, many City of Decatur’s restaurants and retail stores are taking extra steps to ensure their spaces are clean and safe for customers. Follow guidance from public health officials regarding social distancing and proper health etiquette if and when visiting businesses and public spaces.”

Decaturish has created a crowd-sourced map for people to list openings and closings in our area, as well as any special measures being taken at these locations to prevent the spread of COVID-19 if they are open. To use this map, you have to be logged into a Gmail account. While you’re logged in to your Gmail account, click here. When you want to make an entry, click on the map and click the plus sign that says “Add to map.” You can put a description on the map that includes whether a business or entity is open or closed and any other notes you want to add. Be advised: this is user generated. You will need to call the businesses or entity, or visit their website, to verify for sure if the information is up to date.