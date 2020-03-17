Agnes Scott college begins sending students home due to coronavirus pandemic

Share









Decatur, GA – As the coronavirus pandemic grows, Agnes Scott College has decided to move students out of residence halls and send them home.

“In an effort to reduce the density on campus and to ensure that students are not prevented from getting home by potential travel restrictions in the coming days, the residence halls will close on Sunday, March 22, with minimal exceptions,” the college announced. “We realize that this may pose a hardship for some students. The college will make every effort to find alternatives for students who are unable to return home or who cannot find housing elsewhere; these students should contact the Office of Residence Life via email at residencelife@agnesscott.edu.”

Students currently on campus have been asked to begin the check-out process now and will need to be out by Sunday.

“Given current travel restrictions, as well as physical and social distancing guidelines, students currently off-campus should not return until they receive specific instructions regarding move-out from the Office of Residence Life,” Agnes Scott announced.

All on-campus events through the end of the semester are canceled, postponed or moved online. Commencement plans haven’t been sorted out, but the college will make an announcement on that by mid-April.

The Agnes Scott athletics teams have canceled the rest of the spring season.

In response to CDC guidelines, “Agnes Scott has postponed all scheduled Journeys Global Immersion experiences. The Center for Global Learning is monitoring all study abroad locations and has been in contact with the students abroad. The college remains deeply committed to providing all students with global learning and will update students at a later date.”

