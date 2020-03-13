Agnes Scott to switch to online learning for two weeks in response to coronavirus

Share









Decatur, GA – Agnes Scott College has announced its plans to move classes online in response to coronavirus.

President Leocadia I. Zak announced the school’s plans in an email sent Friday, March 13.

“After much discussion and on the recommendation of the task force, I have concluded that the best path forward is to move to online teaching for a two-week period.,” Zak said. “(In the event conditions change, this timeframe could be extended.) We will suspend in-person classes and move to an online delivery format, following spring break, March 23 – April 3. All classes—undergraduate, graduate and post-baccalaureate—will be taught remotely during this time. I did not arrive at this decision hurriedly but gave careful and thoughtful consideration to the essence of an Agnes Scott education and our student experience.

“As part of this process, our faculty have been actively preparing for the move to online instruction and are prepared to make this change, effective March 23.”

Agnes Scott’s decision follows Emory University’s decision to switch to remote learning for the rest of the semester. Local public schools are closed indefinitely.

Local private schools also are moving to online learning. Academe of the Oaks will be closed on March 16 and classes will move online.

“Remote learning will give us an opportunity to use the latest technology and tools to educate our students, maintain our curriculum plans, and build resilience together during this time,” the school said in its announcement. “We are committed to navigating through this crisis in the best possible way and are grateful for your support.”

The Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Atlanta announced all of its schools, including St. Thomas More in Decatur, will be closed March 16 through March 27. Other DeKalb County schools in the Archdiocese include St. Peter Claver Regional (greater Decatur), St. Pius X, Immaculate Heart of Mary and Our Lady of the Assumption (DeKalb County).

They will reopen March 30, but that is “subject to review due to this rapidly changing situation.”

“High Schools will begin virtual school days on Monday, March 16 while our elementary schools will begin Home Learning Plans no later than Wednesday, March 18,” the Archdiocese announced. “Parents and students will receive more information from their principals including the posting of school office hours so that families may retrieve any student items remaining in classrooms or materials needed for participation in our online learning days. During this time frame, all extracurricular activities, sports, practices, school events and field trips are canceled.”

If you have any news regarding school closings, send that information to editor@decaturish.com

