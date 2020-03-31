LOADING

Atlanta Gas Light hiring 200 workers

Business Metro ATL

Atlanta Gas Light hiring 200 workers

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 31, 2020
Photo of repair work provided by Atlanta Gas Light
Are you hiring right now? Let us know by sending us an email: editor@decaturish.com 

Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Gas Light plans to fill 200 permanent positions within the company.

The positions will be located throughout Georgia.

“Amid the uncertainty, Atlanta Gas Light’s commitment to our customers and our community remains stronger than ever,” Atlanta Gas Light President Bryan Batson said in a press release. “That commitment is made possible by our hardworking and dedicated employees who continue to safely fuel Georgia, day in and day out. We recognize how we can play an important role in preserving Georgia’s economy by keeping people working during these challenging times. We are moving forward with plans to bring on 200 new team members as quickly as we can to increase our ability to provide the fast and responsive service our customers have come to expect.”

The company is looking for skilled field technicians who are experienced working in all weather conditions. Candidates should have experience with pipefitting and plumbing, and candidates who have worked in the heating, ventilation and air conditioning fields are preferred.

To see the job openings, visit www.atlantagaslight.com/about-us/careers.

