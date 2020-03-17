LOADING

Atlanta mayor issues moratorium on evictions, sets aside $7 million to assist coronavirus recovery

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 17, 2020
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. Image obtained via Atlantaga.gov
Atlanta, GA – Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has taken steps to reduce some of the local economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

She has signed an order that establishes a moratorium on residential evictions and also signed an order creating a $7 million recovery fund.

The moratorium on evictions only applies to the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta Beltline Inc., Fulton County / City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta’s Department of Grants and Community Development. The moratorium is in effect for 60 days, effective immediately.

“The entities subject to this order are instructed not to permit the issuance of termination or initiate evictions for non-payment of rent, and not to permit the imposition of late fees and other charges due to late or non-payment of rent in properties sponsored or funded by the entities during the term of this order,” a press release from the city says.

The $7 million emergency fund will be split among six different initiatives.

– $1 million to provide emergency assistance to child food programs

– $1 million to provide emergency assistance to senior food programs

– $1 million to provide emergency assistance to homeless preparedness

– $1.5 million to support small business continuity

– $1 million for the purchase of technology to support the City’s full telework deployment

– $1.5 million to assist hourly wage earners of businesses engaged with the City of Atlanta

“Our communities are in need of help and we are listening,” Bottoms said in a press release. “This is one step to provide relief and we are going to continue to look for opportunities to help those in need as we go through this together.”

The order comes a day after Bottoms signed an executive order limiting public gatherings to 50 people.

