Avondale Estates asks restaurants to close, closes playgrounds and prohibits large gatherings

Avondale Estates, GA – Avondale Estates is enacting more restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The City Commission met on March 20 to enact additional restrictions to stop the spread of the virus. The restrictions go into effect immediately and expire on April 19, 2020 unless canceled or extended. The City Commission will revisit the policy every two weeks.

Here are the measures the city has enacted:

– The city is closing playground equipment, benches and pavilions at city parks

– Paths, greenspaces and walking paths remain open but everyone is asked to practice social distancing, staying six feet away from others

– The city is prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people in all spaces. This includes inside and outside venues as well as privately hosted and business-sponsored events.

– The city is asking restaurants to close their dining rooms. Food, beer, and/or wine may continue to be sold through using drive-through, pickup or delivery options only as long as establishments implement procedures restricting person-to-person contact including limiting access to one customer at a time and enforcing staff to maintain at least six feet of space between each other. Patrons should call businesses or search online to verify hours, procedures, and options.

– Businesses have more time to pay taxes and sanitation fees. The deadline has been extended from March 31 to June 30. Businesses can pay this fee without penalty.

– Restaurants licensed to sell beer or wine for on-premises consumption are authorized to sell unopened packages of beer or wine for take-out and consumption off-premises, for the period the BOMC keeps emergency measures in place only.

Here is the full letter from Mayor Jonathan Elmore:

Dear Neighbors, The highest priority of your Board of Mayor and Commissioners (BOMC) is protecting the health and safety of everyone who lives in, conducts business in, works in, and visits Avondale Estates. I know there is a deep concern about the spread of COVID-19, also known as coronavirus. While we cannot provide all the answers, I want to reassure you that the City of Avondale Estates is taking action to address the situation. We must come together in cooperation as a city to ensure everyone’s well-being during this public health emergency. Earlier we introduced measures to minimize the risk of community spread of this virus by limiting access to City Hall and Public Works facilities, canceling or postponing all permitted events within the City through the end of April, postponing municipal court cases, utilizing virtual meeting methods for City business, and providing a pay policy to ensure our City Staff will continue to be paid during this situation without interruption. On Friday, March 20, 2020, the BOMC met to enact additional measures to mitigate the potential threat that the spread of this virus could mean for the City. The resolution goes into effect immediately and expires April 19, 2020 at 11:59 p.m., unless cancelled, extended, or modified by further action by the BOMC. The BOMC intends to revisit the policy expressed in this resolution every two weeks for as long as necessary. We strongly encourage everyone to follow the guidelines introduced by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to maintain social distancing requirements and other preventative measures outlined at www.coronavirus.gov. While outside activity and exercise is certainly encouraged for all of us, experts have noted the virus can and does remain on such equipment for several days after use. The risk is too great, and we must act in an abundance of caution. To that end, the BOMC is closing and restricting the use all playground equipment, benches, pavilions and other such apparatus at City-owned property and parks. Paths, greenspaces, and walking paths will remain open, but we urge everyone to practice and model the social distancing behaviors that are detailed by the CDC, including staying six feet apart from others. Additionally, the BOMC is also will prohibiting the gatherings of 10 or more people in all spaces. This includes both inside and outside venues, as well as privately hosted and business sponsored events. Finally, the BOMC is asking the restaurants within the City to close to in-person services for dining, alcohol consumption, and entertainment. Food, beer, and/or wine may continue to be sold through using drive-through, pickup or delivery options only as long as establishments implement procedures restricting person-to-person contact including limiting access to one customer at a time and enforcing staff to maintain at least six feet of space between each other. Patrons should call businesses or search online to verify hours, procedures, and options. Businesses will also have additional time to pay occupational taxes and sanitation fees, as the deadline is now extended from March 31 to June 30 without penalty. Restaurants licensed to sell beer or wine for on-premises consumption are authorized to sell unopened packages of beer or wine for take-out and consumption off-premises, for the period the BOMC keeps emergency measures in place only. As this situation is evolving, the City has established a web page to keep you informed and provide you with links to resources you may need at www.AvondaleEstates.org/COVID-19. We are a strong community with exceptional people, businesses, and organizations. Thank you for your continued trust, patience, and empathy for one another as we work together during this challenging time. – Mayor Jonathan Elmore

