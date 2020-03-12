Avondale prohibits public from attending meetings, shuts down courts due to coronavirus

Share









Avondale Estates, GA – Avondale Estates is shutting down many of the functions of its government as the city tries to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Mayor Jonathan Elmore announced that in-person attendance at public meetings would be prohibited and municipal court would not be in session until further notice.

“These measures have been discussed internally and developed with guidance from legal counsel,” Elmore said. “As a small community with a vulnerable population, it is necessary that we remain proactive and vigilant of the risks for possible community or person-to-person spread of COVID-19. Additionally, we must be cognizant that staff exposure or infection could dramatically reduce the availability and resources of the limited number of staff members.”

Here is Elmore’s full announcement:

In an effort to mitigate the potential exposure of the novel coronavirus to residents, staff, visitors, and others, I along with the City Manager have mutually decided to introduce and implement the following policies:



1. Public, in-person attendance at all upcoming meetings has been suspended and will be prohibited. All public meetings of boards, commissions, and committees, including the Board of Mayor and Commissioners will be available through virtual teleconferencing. This will allow interested parties to participate without attending in person. A teleconference number will be announced on the City’s website, as well as through City e-news. Additionally, the City will continue to operate a livestream of meetings on the City’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/CityofAvondaleGA/.



2. All public events that have been permitted through the City of Avondale Estates for the remainder of March and April will be postponed or canceled.



3. The Municipal Court will be suspended until further notice. Updates to this will be posted at https://www.avondaleestates.org/2339/Court-Services.



4. The City will be suspending backdoor sanitation collection throughout the City. All residents and businesses are asked to move garbage containers to the curb on scheduled sanitation collection days. In instances where someone is physically unable to perform these tasks, he or she may apply for a waiver at https://www.avondaleestates.org/FormCenter/Service-Request-Forms-3/Special-Assistance-Request-66.



5. A temporary pay policy has been developed to allow the City to provide pay without interruption or exhaustion of sick leave due to personal or household infection with COVID-19 or a mandatory quarantine due to exposure.

Inquiries about these procedures should be made to Avondale Estates City Manager Patrick Bryant via phone at 404.294.5400 or email at pbryant@avondaleestates.org.



A Special Called Board of Mayor and Commissioners Meeting has been scheduled for Monday, March 16 at 8:30 a.m. to affirm the policy decisions listed here. This meeting will be available via Facebook and via telephone with instructions to be released shortly.



We remain steadfast in our commitment to our City’s well-being and safety. Your cooperation and support is appreciated as we make decisions based on what is in the best interest of everyone within the community and will continue to communicate our ongoing efforts regarding COVID-19 and any updates that would be of concern. For further information regarding prevention and potential individual or family prevention efforts, the CDC has developed a comprehensive guide at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/home/get-your-household-ready-for-COVID-19.html.



Thank you for your continued support of the City of Avondale Estates.