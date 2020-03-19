LOADING

Type to search

Brick Store Pub selling tables, chairs to raise money for staff hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

Avondale Estates Business COVID-19 Crime and public safety Decatur Food Metro ATL Tucker

Brick Store Pub selling tables, chairs to raise money for staff hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 19, 2020
Image obtained via https://www.facebook.com/brick.storepub/
Share

 

Decatur, GA – The barrel tables and stools on Brick Store’s patio could be yours for a mere $500 per set.

The Decatur restaurant is selling its patio furniture to raise money to help employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic that’s causing some cities to close restaurants until further notice.

Decatur hesitated to close restaurants, instead asking restaurants to switch to takeout orders and shut their doors by 9 p.m. But on March 19, the city decided to move forward with an emergency order prohibiting on-premises dining at restaurants and allowing take-out and delivery services between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, effective immediately.

A spokesperson for Brick Store said people can make the purchases in person by visiting the pub or by contacting the company via its Facebook page. A spokesperson for Brick Store said, “We were planning renovations before all this happened but now seemed like a good time to recoup some losses and help everyone.”

The restaurant plans to replace the tables once everything settles down.

“We will be replacing them,” the spokesperson said. “All funds raised during this time will be put into a fund for our entire staff.”
There are six sets of barrel tables and stools available.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

 

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus