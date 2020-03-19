Brick Store Pub selling tables, chairs to raise money for staff hurt by COVID-19 pandemic

Share









Decatur, GA – The barrel tables and stools on Brick Store’s patio could be yours for a mere $500 per set.

The Decatur restaurant is selling its patio furniture to raise money to help employees affected by the coronavirus pandemic that’s causing some cities to close restaurants until further notice.

Decatur hesitated to close restaurants, instead asking restaurants to switch to takeout orders and shut their doors by 9 p.m. But on March 19, the city decided to move forward with an emergency order prohibiting on-premises dining at restaurants and allowing take-out and delivery services between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily, effective immediately.

A spokesperson for Brick Store said people can make the purchases in person by visiting the pub or by contacting the company via its Facebook page. A spokesperson for Brick Store said, “We were planning renovations before all this happened but now seemed like a good time to recoup some losses and help everyone.”

The restaurant plans to replace the tables once everything settles down.

“We will be replacing them,” the spokesperson said. “All funds raised during this time will be put into a fund for our entire staff.” There are six sets of barrel tables and stools available.

