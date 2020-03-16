LOADING

Citing coronavirus concerns, Avondale Estates blocks access to city hall and public works

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 16, 2020
Avondale Estates, GA – Starting March 17, the public won’t be permitted to visit Avondale Estates City Hall or its public works building.

“Essential services, including Police and Public Works (curbside sanitation/recycling included) remain operational,” the city announced. “This measure is meant to maintain social distancing recommendations by the CDC in an attempt to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus within this community. While access to the buildings will not be permitted by the public, city staff will continue to serve the public and conduct City business during normal business hours. Whenever possible, residents should utilize online city forms and portals to initiate actions or request service.

“An online building permit portal is available here. Commercial construction project inspections will continue until further notice and can be reviewed and scheduled at AvondaleEstates.org/inspections. Public Works, as well as Code Enforcement can be reached through the form center. The municipal court will also remain closed during this time with online payments and crash reports available through the sites here. Emergency calls for the Police Department should be routed through 911 dispatch.”

