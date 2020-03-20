City of Decatur employee tests positive for COVID-19

Share









Decatur, GA – The city of Decatur says that on March 19 an employee of City Hall told management that they had tested positive for COVID-19.

“The employee is in an administrative position and typically has limited interactions with the public,” the city said in a statement. “Wednesday, March 11 was the last day that the employee was at work, and the employee did not begin experiencing symptoms until after that time. As outlined in the City’s Pandemic Preparedness and Response Plan, the city has notified individuals with direct contact with the employee and directed them to self-quarantine and/or self-monitor. In addition, the affected workspaces and common areas have been disinfected and sanitized, and the employee has been placed on leave until cleared by a physician to return to work.”

City Hall has been closed to the public since March 17. Testing for the virus has been limited, and a spokesperson for the city said they are unsure how the employee was able to get the test. The spokesperson said the employee was not symptomatic when they left work on March 11.

Mayor Patti Garrett said, “City staff have taken all necessary precautions to protect the public and employees in this situation. They have followed our pandemic plan and adhered to guidance from the CDC. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our employee and we wish for a quick recovery. “

On March 19, Garrett issued an emergency order closing all restaurant dining rooms and limiting them to takeout and to-go orders only. For more information about that order, click here.

