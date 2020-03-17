City Schools of Decatur can’t confirm whether coronavirus has been detected in CSD population

Share









Decatur, GA – Numerous reports circulating on social media claim there’s a COVID-19 case affecting a member of the City Schools of Decatur community.

On March 17, CSD said it’s not in a position to confirm if that’s the case.

“We are aware of concerns regarding presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in the community, and we are communicating regularly with the Georgia Department of Public Health and the DeKalb County Board of Health,” the School District said in an email. “These agencies have not notified City Schools of Decatur of any confirmed cases of COVID-19, and our understanding is that they will only release illness information no more specifically than the number of ill patients in a county. Community members should rely on public health agencies regarding communication and updates on cases of COVID-19 in the county. This is an ever-evolving situation and CSD will continue to monitor information and communicate with state and local agencies.”

CSD encourages everyone to follow guidance from the Department of Public Health and CDC, which includes staying at home if you are sick.

“It is also important that students remain home during the school closure to reduce the chance of coming in contact with individuals who are ill,” the School District said. “We ask that all stakeholders — students, employees, parents, and community members — please follow the CDC’s COVID-19 guidance as emphasized by local, state, and national health care providers.”

Here is the full message from CSD:

School Information

Parents should have received information from schools regarding supplemental materials to support learning at home. We ask that parents, guardians, and students are patient with our teachers and staff during this time. They are working hard to provide materials and information for families while also dealing with their own families, this new work from home reality, and health concerns.

Some schools have sent information about retrieving materials/medication from buildings. We ask that parents and students only come to the schools if it is absolutely necessary. Please follow the schedules sent out by the schools regarding times. We do not anticipate being able to offer another opportunity for students to enter the building after March 18. Only 10 people may enter the building at a time. This will be strictly enforced. While in the building, please ensure you and/or your child comply with the 6-foot social distancing practice.

Closure Information

Last night, the Governor announced that all schools in the state must close beginning March 18 and remain closed until March 31. However, City Schools of Decatur will likely remain closed through spring break with the possibility that we may be closed longer.

Meals for Students

Meal distribution will begin on March 18. The Nutrition Department will provide all students the option to pick up two meals a day from Decatur High School. These meals will be a cold breakfast and shelf-stable lunch. The program is open to all City Schools of Decatur students. We are unable to extend this meal service to siblings who are not CSD students, parents/guardians, or the general public. Meals will be available for pickup daily 9:00am-11:00am. Students may only pick up two meals (one breakfast and one lunch) per day and may not purchase additional meals. The CSD student must be present to pick up their meal. To avoid lines and to adhere to social distancing best practices, we ask that you take advantage of the full window for pick up. Families will not be allowed to linger after meal pick up.

All meal prices will remain the same as a typical school day and all approved free and reduced lunch applications will be honored. It is unclear whether this is something our students will take advantage of; we will evaluate this program throughout our closure to determine if participation is high enough to continue or require modifications.

