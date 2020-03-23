Clerk of Superior Court to close March 23 after possible staff exposure to COVID-19

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Clerk of Superior Court’s office will close today, March 23 and reopen April 13 following a staff exposure to COVID-19.

The Clerk’s Office will offer “socially distant services” during this time.

“The Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry was notified on March 20, 2020, of a potential exposure to COVID-19 by a member of her staff,” a letter from CEO Michael Thurmond’s Office said. “On March 12, 2020, all county employees received a memo from DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond requiring staff to remain at home if they were experiencing common cold or flu like symptoms. This staff member did not report to work after March 12, 2020.

“Due to increased concerns for general public safety, on March 16, 2020, the Clerk’s office began sanitizing both public and private offices and bathrooms in that office twice a day. On March 20, 2020, upon notification of the potential exposure to COVID-19, all of the Clerk’s staff were immediately notified and reminded to engage in enhanced hygiene.”

The entire courthouse at 556 N. McDonough Street underwent a top-to-bottom, comprehensive deep cleaning using hospital-grade disinfectant prior to reopening.

While the courthouse remains open, hearings will be restricted to “emergency hearings and proceedings required by state law.”

“We ask that you come to the courthouse only to perform these essential services,” the letter from Thurmond’s office says.

Clerk of Superior Court Debra DeBerry said even though her office will remain closed, “The office will fulfill its constitutional mandates in a primarily virtual environment in line with the Supreme Courts Emergency Order.”

Customers can electronically file criminal, civil, and real estate documents at www.dksuperiorclerk.com.

“If you are a victim of domestic violence or your health and safety is at risk and need assistance please call 911 or contact the Women’s Resource Center Hotline at 404-688-9436, or Tapestry at 404-299-2185 for those for whom English is not their primary language,” the Clerk’s Office said. “Non-emergency services, including passport applications, notary commissions, trade names and adoptions, will not available until April 13.”

