Complaint alleges state Rep. Vernon Jones doesn’t live in his district

DeKalb County, GA – State Rep. Vernon Jones faces a primary challenge this year and now he faces another challenge: someone is accusing him of not living in House District 91.

Faye Coffield, who lives in the district, has filed a complaint with the Georgia Secretary of State alleging that Jones has used numerous addresses but doesn’t actually reside in the district, as required by the law.

Jones denied the allegation in a statement to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, calling it “baseless and without merit.”

“Though he may be registered to vote at [in] Lithonia, GA, upon information and belief, Representative Jones actually resides at 854 Moreland Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia, 30316, a property he purchased on or about May 31, 2019,” the complaint says. “This residence is located in the city of Atlanta and within House District 89, not House District 91.”

The AJC reports an administrative law judge would need to hear the complaint, but many court proceedings are on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

Business owner Rhonda Taylor will challenge Jones in the May 19 Democratic primary.

To see the full complaint, click here.

