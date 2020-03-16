Coronavirus cancelations: Decatur Easter Egg Hunt canceled; Amplify music festival postponed

Share









Decatur, GA – Decatur’s annual Easter Egg hunt has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Decatur Business Association announced the news on March 16.

“The Decatur Business Association is following the city’s decision to not host any public events through the end of April. This includes the March and April DBA meetings, as well as the annual Easter Egg Hunt,” DBA President Susan Sparks said. “Although we are saddened to cancel these popular events, the well-being of our community is our priority at this time. The Decatur Business Association board will continue to monitor the ever-changing situation, and follow the lead of city officials in making decisions going forward. We appreciate your understanding. Thank you for your continued support of our local Decatur businesses during this challenging time.”

The Amplify Decatur Music Festival set for late April has been postponed. Organizers hope to reschedule it sometime during this calendar year. The event raises money for the Decatur Cooperative Ministry. The Indigo Girls were set to headline this year’s festival.

Here’s the full announcement from Amplify:

Good evening, Today, the City of Decatur informed us that they are suspending all March and April events with attendance greater than 250 people. Therefore, the Amplify Decatur Music Festival will not be held on April 24 and 25, 2020 as previously planned. While we are very disappointed, we understand the city’s decision and support their emphasis on public health. Our goal is to reschedule the 2020 Amplify Decatur Music Festival during this calendar year. This will take some time and coordination, so we appreciate your patience as we work through our options. At this time, we are not offering refunds, in hopes that we are able to reschedule the festival and honor purchased tickets. We hope to be definitive about our plans within one month. Amplify is a volunteer-led, non-profit organization whose mission is to leverage the universal love of music to fight homelessness and poverty at the local level. The Amplify Decatur Music Festival raises funds for Decatur Cooperative Ministry; last year’s event raised $45,000 for DCM and we have directed more than $235,000 to them to date. Therefore, we are very concerned with the effect this news will have on DCM’s vital work to prevent and alleviate homelessness in our community. If you would like to donate to DCM, please visit them here. Thank you for your support, and we will be in touch as we know more. -Drew Robinson, Mike Killeen, Christine Mahin, Board members, Amplify Decatur Music Festival

