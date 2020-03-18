Coronavirus fallout: Victory Brands, owner of Decatur’s Victory Sandwich Bar, laying off 100 employees

Share









This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA – The economic devastation from the coronavirus pandemic has landed on Decatur’s restaurant industry like a gut punch.

Victory Brands, owner of Victory Sandwich Bar in Decatur, announced via a Go Fund Me page that they’ve had to lay off all 100 of their employees. In addition to Victory Sandwich Bar locations in Decatur and Inman Park, Victory Brands owns Little Trouble, LLoyd’s, and S.O.S.

“Desperate times, desperate measures,” the company said in its Go Fund Me post. “Though we pride ourselves, in happier times, to operate under the life motto, ‘Zero F—s Given!,’ it is during this surreal moment that we want to let everyone know we care about you all. ‘Many F—s Given!,’ from us to you. In the lifetime of Victory Brands, we have built friendships, brick-and-mortar businesses, and a strong community. You all are a part of that, and you’ve given us great joy.

“That’s just one reason why it was exceptionally difficult for us to come to grips with COVID-19 and its effect on public spaces like ours. In short, we’ve had to shut our doors and temporarily lay off ALL of our employees. Yes, over 100 people that we love — but that we cannot support at this time. This has been the hardest decision we’ve ever had to make, and we believe in our hearts, is only for the short-term.”

Victory isn’t the only restaurant relying on a Go Fund Me account to bail out laid-off employees. At least seven other local restaurants are doing the same thing, according to a document passed along to Decaturish.

One of them is Kimball House, which had to let 50 employees go, according to its Go Fund Me page.

The purpose of the document is to advertise which businesses in Decatur and Avondale Estates are offering curbside pick up. Go Fund Me info is in the document. To see it, click here.

