Coronavirus update: Department of Labor cancels job fairs, Emory postpones elective surgeries

DeKalb County, GA – The Georgia Department of Labor is canceling job fairs and Emory Healthcare is postponing elective surgeries to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“In accordance with the Center of Disease Control’s (CDC) policies and procedures regarding recent developments surrounding COVID-19, the Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) and several partners have postponed or canceled some upcoming job fairs,” the Department of Labor announced. “The CDC has asked for large groups of 50 or more to refrain from meeting until further notice.”

The cancelation includes a Returning Citizens Career Expo in DeKalb County scheduled for March 18.

The Department of Labor also is suspending all in-person requirements for people filing for unemployment benefits.

“In accordance with Governor Kemp’s recommendation, the GDOL is providing online access to unemployment services, partial claim access for employers, and resources for other reemployment assistance,” the Department of Labor said. “Without having to visit a local career center, resources can be found on the agency’s homepage at www.gdol.ga.gov. “If a claimant does not have access to the internet, the GDOL is providing assistance for filing a claim by phone by contacting their local career center. Career center contact information can be found here. To file a claim via phone, claimants will need to expect lengthy wait times due to the time it takes to properly process the filing of a claim.”

Emory Healthcare announced it has postponed elective surgeries until further notice.

“After significant review and consideration, and consistent with the Surgeon General’s and American College of Surgeons’ recommendations and guidelines, Emory Healthcare, as a national leading academic medical center, will postpone all inpatient and outpatient elective surgical and procedural cases effective Monday, March 16 for two weeks, followed by week-to-week assessment,” Emory Healthcare announced. “We are currently contacting all patients and their physicians to alert them of this decision and to offer our support during this time when their cases are being postponed.

“While we adhere to the most stringent protocols to ensure infection prevention, we are taking this step to protect our patients and are working to support and preserve supplies, equipment and staffing for the most urgent and time-sensitive patient needs. We hope the community will understand and join us in working together to address this public health crisis.”

