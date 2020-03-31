COVID-19 cases in Georgia top 4,000; 1 new death in DeKalb; soldiers will look after nursing homes

Share









Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia now has 4,117 cases of COVID 19 and there have been 125 deaths related to the virus.

One of those deaths occurred in DeKalb County, bringing the county’s fatality count to four. The death involved a female, whose age was not listed, who had underlying medical conditions.

DeKalb County has 360 cases. Fulton County has 599 cases and 18 deaths.

There are 885 hospitalizations related to the virus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%) Total 4117 (100%) Hospitalized 885(21.5%) Deaths 125 (3.04%) COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths Fulton 599 18 Dougherty 466 26 Dekalb 360 4 Cobb 287 13 Gwinnett 242 2 Bartow 137 3 Carroll 123 1 Clayton 112 3 Lee 90 7 Henry 86 2 Cherokee 78 3 Hall 67 0 Clarke 51 5 Douglas 51 1 Floyd 50 2 Fayette 48 4 Forsyth 47 1 Rockdale 45 2 Coweta 41 2 Richmond 40 0 Terrell 40 2 Sumter 35 2 Mitchell 34 1 Chatham 32 2 Early 32 1 Newton 31 0 Paulding 31 0 Houston 30 3 Worth 28 1 Columbia 24 0 Lowndes 23 1 Bibb 20 0 Colquitt 20 1 Tift 20 0 Barrow 19 2 Muscogee 19 0 Troup 18 1 Glynn 17 0 Crisp 16 0 Gordon 16 1 Oconee 16 0 Polk 15 0 Spalding 15 0 Laurens 13 0 Coffee 11 0 Dawson 10 0 Thomas 10 0 Ware 10 0 Whitfield 10 1 Calhoun 9 0 Walton 9 0 Burke 8 0 Butts 8 0 Decatur 8 0 Dooly 8 0 Jackson 8 0 Bryan 7 0 Greene 7 0 Lumpkin 7 0 Peach 7 1 Pickens 7 1 Meriwether 6 0 Seminole 6 0 Bacon 5 0 Baldwin 5 1 Clay 5 0 Effingham 5 0 Haralson 5 0 Liberty 5 0 Monroe 5 0 Murray 5 0 Randolph 5 0 Upson 5 0 Baker 4 1 Camden 4 0 Catoosa 4 0 Fannin 4 0 Franklin 4 0 Hart 4 0 Lincoln 4 0 Miller 4 0 Schley 4 0 Stephens 4 0 Turner 4 0 Washington 4 0 Banks 3 0 Ben Hill 3 0 Chattooga 3 0 Harris 3 0 Irwin 3 0 Jones 3 0 Lamar 3 0 Madison 3 1 Mcduffie 3 0 Pierce 3 0 Pulaski 3 0 Toombs 3 0 Warren 3 0 White 3 0 Brooks 2 0 Bulloch 2 0 Dodge 2 0 Habersham 2 0 Jasper 2 0 Jefferson 2 0 Macon 2 0 Morgan 2 0 Pike 2 0 Rabun 2 0 Tattnall 2 0 Taylor 2 0 Twiggs 2 0 Wilkes 2 0 Appling 1 0 Berrien 1 0 Bleckley 1 0 Candler 1 0 Charlton 1 0 Chattahoochee 1 0 Clinch 1 0 Cook 1 0 Dade 1 0 Emanuel 1 0 Gilmer 1 0 Grady 1 0 Heard 1 1 Jenkins 1 0 Johnson 1 0 Long 1 0 Mcintosh 1 0 Oglethorpe 1 0 Screven 1 0 Stewart 1 0 Talbot 1 0 Walker 1 0 Webster 1 0 Wheeler 1 0 Wilcox 1 0 Wilkinson 1 0 Unknown 183 1 *Based on patient county of residence when known

COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 3791 14260 Gphl 326 1921 COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying 95 MALE BAKER Unk 53 MALE BALDWIN Yes 91 FEMALE BARROW Yes 66 MALE BARROW Yes 90 MALE BARTOW Yes 69 MALE BARTOW Yes 85 MALE BARTOW Unk MALE CARROLL Unk 83 MALE CHATHAM Yes 84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes 67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes 89 FEMALE CLARKE No 78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes 78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk 60 MALE CLARKE Yes 79 MALE CLARKE Yes 69 MALE CLAYTON Yes 47 MALE CLAYTON Yes 82 MALE CLAYTON Yes MALE COBB Unk 68 MALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Yes 63 FEMALE COBB Yes 82 MALE COBB Unk 77 MALE COBB Yes 56 MALE COBB No 86 MALE COBB Unk 67 MALE COBB Yes 67 FEMALE COBB Yes 85 FEMALE COBB Yes 67 MALE COBB No 75 MALE COBB Yes 83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk 42 FEMALE COWETA Yes 77 MALE COWETA Yes 31 MALE DEKALB Yes 91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk 65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes FEMALE DEKALB Yes 75 DOUGHERTY Unk 61 DOUGHERTY Unk 79 DOUGHERTY Unk 76 DOUGHERTY Unk 69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 48 DOUGHERTY Unk 82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk 43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk 79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes 65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes 66 MALE DOUGLAS No 48 FEMALE EARLY Yes 51 FEMALE FAYETTE No 77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes 79 MALE FAYETTE Yes 83 MALE FAYETTE Yes 75 MALE FLOYD Yes 65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes 87 MALE FORSYTH Unk 63 MALE FULTON Yes 81 MALE FULTON Yes 68 MALE FULTON Yes 62 MALE FULTON Yes MALE FULTON Yes FEMALE FULTON Unk 62 MALE FULTON Yes 58 MALE FULTON Yes 90 FEMALE FULTON Unk 68 FEMALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 70 FEMALE FULTON Yes 66 FEMALE FULTON Unk 33 MALE FULTON Unk 59 MALE FULTON Yes 85 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE FULTON Unk 82 MALE FULTON Unk 78 MALE GORDON Yes 69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes 76 FEMALE HEARD Unk 80 MALE HENRY Yes 73 MALE HENRY Unk 85 MALE HOUSTON Unk 84 MALE HOUSTON Yes 64 MALE HOUSTON Yes FEMALE LEE Unk 49 MALE LEE Yes 55 FEMALE LEE Yes 68 FEMALE LEE Yes 54 MALE LEE Yes 58 MALE LEE Yes 64 FEMALE LEE Yes 66 MALE LOWNDES Yes 71 MALE MADISON Yes 89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes 29 FEMALE PEACH Unk 76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes 57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 MALE SUMTER Yes 73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk 75 MALE TERRELL Yes 61 FEMALE TROUP Yes 67 MALE UNKNOWN Unk 93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes 48 MALE WORTH Unk

In other coronavirus news:

– Over the next few weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will deploy more than 100 soldiers to any long term care facility with COVID-19 cases. This includes assisted living facilities and nursing homes.

Troops will be tasked with helping to control infections and sanitizing the facilities to mitigate COVID-19 exposure among residents at these facilities.

“The Georgia National Guard stands ready to assist any long-term care facility in this time of need through staff training and implementation of infectious disease control measures,” Carden said. “Our training has prepared us to fight this virus, and we are eager to lend a hand in this battle.”

The state is sending 20 soldiers to Pelham, Georgia to the Pelham Parkway Nursing Home.

The soldiers will “audit existing sanitation methods, train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures, and thoroughly clean the facility.”

The facility has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“For future missions, only four or five soldiers will deploy to a specific facility,” the Governor’s Office said. “However, for Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, 20 soldiers are going for training purposes.”

– Gov. Kemp and the University System of Georgia are ramping up testing for COVID-19.

Limited testing has clouded the statistics provided by the Department of Public Health. It is widely assumed the number of cases is much higher than what the state is reporting.

Kemp announced a “laboratory surge capacity plan” to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in Georgia.

“This initiative leverages the collective laboratory resources under the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University,” the Governor’s Office said. “The ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity begins today. Upon implementation, labs will process over 3,000 samples per day.”

Here is the full announcement:

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp is announcing a laboratory surge capacity plan to quickly increase the availability of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 in Georgia. This initiative leverages the collective laboratory resources under the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University. The ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity begins today. Upon implementation, labs will process over 3,000 samples per day. “Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity.” “We hope this surge capacity plan will allow federal and state public health officials to gain a more complete picture of COVID-19’s impact on Georgia and better inform our collective decisions going forward. We expect this plan will lead to greater testing capacity and more insight into the number of positive cases in our state. I would like to thank University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and their respective staff for their hard work on this important partnership,” said Kemp. “Working collectively with our partners in the University System of Georgia will greatly expand our testing capacity. That means identifying more cases, getting more people into care, and protecting our communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “This collaboration will not only provide much-needed capacity now, but it will ensure a robust state infrastructure for the future.” “The increase in testing capacity is critical to Georgia’s effort to battle COVID-19 in our communities, and our institutions are working hard to make it happen,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The experts at Augusta University, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and the University of Georgia understand that urgency and have the capacity and expertise to make this work for Georgia. We appreciate their hard work, and we thank our laboratory partners at Emory University and the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.” Background The Laboratory Surge Capacity Task Force is working closely with Georgia Department of Public Health to effectively integrate this new capability into the existing Public Health response. Partners in this effort include: Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL), Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), Georgia National Guard (GNG), Augusta University of the Health Sciences (AU), Georgia State University (GSU), Georgia Institute of Technology (GT), Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), University of Georgia (UGA), and Emory University (EU). Task Force Critical Efforts Two critical efforts are underway within the Task Force: Operational Sustainment Capability This unique partnership allows for Georgia’s universities to transfer the equipment needed for COVID-19 testing from their research labs to accredited clinical labs – GSU, AU, EU, and GPHL – to perform the tests. The Governor’s Office has expedited the purchase of necessary equipment and reagents to begin ramping up testing over the next five to seven days. Method Development & Supply Chain Stabilization Capability A major hurdle in this process has been securing critical reagents, instrumentation, and supplies needed in the PCR process from commercial vendors to ramp up and begin testing. Supply chain volatility has been a barrier to implementation and could continue to put the testing process at risk across the state. To counter this volatility, the Governor has authorized the Laboratory Surge Capacity Task Force to validate new laboratory methods and implement new solutions and technologies to safeguard our testing infrastructure. These technical efforts will enable the accredited laboratories – GSU, AU, EU, and GPHL – to operate despite potential disruptions in the supply chain.

