COVID-19 cases in Georgia top 4,000; 1 new death in DeKalb; soldiers will look after nursing homes

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 31, 2020
A map of DeKalb County.
Atlanta, GA – The state of Georgia now has 4,117 cases of COVID 19 and there have been 125 deaths related to the virus.

One of those deaths occurred in DeKalb County, bringing the county’s fatality count to four. The death involved a female, whose age was not listed, who had underlying medical conditions.

DeKalb County has 360 cases. Fulton County has 599 cases and 18 deaths.

There are 885 hospitalizations related to the virus.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases: No. Cases (%)
Total 4117 (100%)
Hospitalized 885(21.5%)
Deaths 125 (3.04%)
COVID-19 Confirmed Cases By County: No. Cases No. Deaths
Fulton 599 18
Dougherty 466 26
Dekalb 360 4
Cobb 287 13
Gwinnett 242 2
Bartow 137 3
Carroll 123 1
Clayton 112 3
Lee 90 7
Henry 86 2
Cherokee 78 3
Hall 67 0
Clarke 51 5
Douglas 51 1
Floyd 50 2
Fayette 48 4
Forsyth 47 1
Rockdale 45 2
Coweta 41 2
Richmond 40 0
Terrell 40 2
Sumter 35 2
Mitchell 34 1
Chatham 32 2
Early 32 1
Newton 31 0
Paulding 31 0
Houston 30 3
Worth 28 1
Columbia 24 0
Lowndes 23 1
Bibb 20 0
Colquitt 20 1
Tift 20 0
Barrow 19 2
Muscogee 19 0
Troup 18 1
Glynn 17 0
Crisp 16 0
Gordon 16 1
Oconee 16 0
Polk 15 0
Spalding 15 0
Laurens 13 0
Coffee 11 0
Dawson 10 0
Thomas 10 0
Ware 10 0
Whitfield 10 1
Calhoun 9 0
Walton 9 0
Burke 8 0
Butts 8 0
Decatur 8 0
Dooly 8 0
Jackson 8 0
Bryan 7 0
Greene 7 0
Lumpkin 7 0
Peach 7 1
Pickens 7 1
Meriwether 6 0
Seminole 6 0
Bacon 5 0
Baldwin 5 1
Clay 5 0
Effingham 5 0
Haralson 5 0
Liberty 5 0
Monroe 5 0
Murray 5 0
Randolph 5 0
Upson 5 0
Baker 4 1
Camden 4 0
Catoosa 4 0
Fannin 4 0
Franklin 4 0
Hart 4 0
Lincoln 4 0
Miller 4 0
Schley 4 0
Stephens 4 0
Turner 4 0
Washington 4 0
Banks 3 0
Ben Hill 3 0
Chattooga 3 0
Harris 3 0
Irwin 3 0
Jones 3 0
Lamar 3 0
Madison 3 1
Mcduffie 3 0
Pierce 3 0
Pulaski 3 0
Toombs 3 0
Warren 3 0
White 3 0
Brooks 2 0
Bulloch 2 0
Dodge 2 0
Habersham 2 0
Jasper 2 0
Jefferson 2 0
Macon 2 0
Morgan 2 0
Pike 2 0
Rabun 2 0
Tattnall 2 0
Taylor 2 0
Twiggs 2 0
Wilkes 2 0
Appling 1 0
Berrien 1 0
Bleckley 1 0
Candler 1 0
Charlton 1 0
Chattahoochee 1 0
Clinch 1 0
Cook 1 0
Dade 1 0
Emanuel 1 0
Gilmer 1 0
Grady 1 0
Heard 1 1
Jenkins 1 0
Johnson 1 0
Long 1 0
Mcintosh 1 0
Oglethorpe 1 0
Screven 1 0
Stewart 1 0
Talbot 1 0
Walker 1 0
Webster 1 0
Wheeler 1 0
Wilcox 1 0
Wilkinson 1 0
Unknown 183 1
*Based on patient county of residence when known
COVID-19 Testing By Lab Type: No. Pos. Tests Total Tests
Commercial Lab 3791 14260
Gphl 326 1921

COVID-19 Deaths in Georgia

Age Gender County Underlying
95 MALE BAKER Unk
53 MALE BALDWIN Yes
91 FEMALE BARROW Yes
66 MALE BARROW Yes
90 MALE BARTOW Yes
69 MALE BARTOW Yes
85 MALE BARTOW Unk
MALE CARROLL Unk
83 MALE CHATHAM Yes
84 FEMALE CHATHAM Yes
67 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
94 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
78 FEMALE CHEROKEE Yes
89 FEMALE CLARKE No
78 FEMALE CLARKE Yes
78 FEMALE CLARKE Unk
60 MALE CLARKE Yes
79 MALE CLARKE Yes
69 MALE CLAYTON Yes
47 MALE CLAYTON Yes
82 MALE CLAYTON Yes
MALE COBB Unk
68 MALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Yes
63 FEMALE COBB Yes
82 MALE COBB Unk
77 MALE COBB Yes
56 MALE COBB No
86 MALE COBB Unk
67 MALE COBB Yes
67 FEMALE COBB Yes
85 FEMALE COBB Yes
67 MALE COBB No
75 MALE COBB Yes
83 FEMALE COLQUITT Unk
42 FEMALE COWETA Yes
77 MALE COWETA Yes
31 MALE DEKALB Yes
91 FEMALE DEKALB Unk
65 FEMALE DEKALB Yes
FEMALE DEKALB Yes
75 DOUGHERTY Unk
61 DOUGHERTY Unk
79 DOUGHERTY Unk
76 DOUGHERTY Unk
69 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
84 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
53 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
92 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
77 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
68 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
67 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
48 DOUGHERTY Unk
82 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
45 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
87 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
85 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
42 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
78 MALE DOUGHERTY Unk
43 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
60 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Unk
79 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
61 FEMALE DOUGHERTY Yes
65 MALE DOUGHERTY Yes
66 MALE DOUGLAS No
48 FEMALE EARLY Yes
51 FEMALE FAYETTE No
77 FEMALE FAYETTE Yes
79 MALE FAYETTE Yes
83 MALE FAYETTE Yes
75 MALE FLOYD Yes
65 FEMALE FLOYD Yes
87 MALE FORSYTH Unk
63 MALE FULTON Yes
81 MALE FULTON Yes
68 MALE FULTON Yes
62 MALE FULTON Yes
MALE FULTON Yes
FEMALE FULTON Unk
62 MALE FULTON Yes
58 MALE FULTON Yes
90 FEMALE FULTON Unk
68 FEMALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
70 FEMALE FULTON Yes
66 FEMALE FULTON Unk
33 MALE FULTON Unk
59 MALE FULTON Yes
85 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE FULTON Unk
82 MALE FULTON Unk
78 MALE GORDON Yes
69 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
85 FEMALE GWINNETT Yes
76 FEMALE HEARD Unk
80 MALE HENRY Yes
73 MALE HENRY Unk
85 MALE HOUSTON Unk
84 MALE HOUSTON Yes
64 MALE HOUSTON Yes
FEMALE LEE Unk
49 MALE LEE Yes
55 FEMALE LEE Yes
68 FEMALE LEE Yes
54 MALE LEE Yes
58 MALE LEE Yes
64 FEMALE LEE Yes
66 MALE LOWNDES Yes
71 MALE MADISON Yes
89 FEMALE MITCHELL Yes
29 FEMALE PEACH Unk
76 FEMALE PICKENS Yes
57 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
44 FEMALE ROCKDALE Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 MALE SUMTER Yes
73 FEMALE TERRELL Unk
75 MALE TERRELL Yes
61 FEMALE TROUP Yes
67 MALE UNKNOWN Unk
93 MALE WHITFIELD Yes
48 MALE WORTH Unk

In other coronavirus news:

Over the next few weeks, Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia National Guard Adjutant General Tom Carden will deploy more than 100 soldiers to any long term care facility with COVID-19 cases. This includes assisted living facilities and nursing homes. 

Troops will be tasked with helping to control infections and sanitizing the facilities to mitigate COVID-19 exposure among residents at these facilities.

“The Georgia National Guard stands ready to assist any long-term care facility in this time of need through staff training and implementation of infectious disease control measures,” Carden said. “Our training has prepared us to fight this virus, and we are eager to lend a hand in this battle.”

The state is sending 20 soldiers to Pelham, Georgia to the Pelham Parkway Nursing Home.

The soldiers will “audit existing sanitation methods, train staff on utilizing more aggressive infectious disease control measures, and thoroughly clean the facility.”

The facility has five confirmed cases of COVID-19.

“For future missions, only four or five soldiers will deploy to a specific facility,” the Governor’s Office said. “However, for Pelham Parkway Nursing Home, 20 soldiers are going for training purposes.”

– Gov. Kemp and the University System of Georgia are ramping up testing for COVID-19. 

Limited testing has clouded the statistics provided by the Department of Public Health. It is widely assumed the number of cases is much higher than what the state is reporting.

Kemp announced a “laboratory surge capacity plan” to increase the availability of COVID-19 testing in Georgia.

“This initiative leverages the collective laboratory resources under the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University,” the Governor’s Office said. “The ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity begins today. Upon implementation, labs will process over 3,000 samples per day.”

Here is the full announcement:

Atlanta, GA – Today Governor Brian P. Kemp is announcing a laboratory surge capacity plan to quickly increase the availability of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing for COVID-19 in Georgia. This initiative leverages the collective laboratory resources under the University System of Georgia, Georgia Public Health Laboratory, and Emory University. The ramp-up of laboratory testing surge capacity begins today. Upon implementation, labs will process over 3,000 samples per day.

“Adequate testing for COVID-19 has continued to be a top priority for the Coronavirus Task Force as we fight this pandemic,” said Governor Kemp. “With this innovative partnership between state government agencies, our world-class research institutions, and private-sector partners, we will be able to dramatically increase testing capacity.”

“We hope this surge capacity plan will allow federal and state public health officials to gain a more complete picture of COVID-19’s impact on Georgia and better inform our collective decisions going forward. We expect this plan will lead to greater testing capacity and more insight into the number of positive cases in our state. I would like to thank University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, and their respective staff for their hard work on this important partnership,” said Kemp.

“Working collectively with our partners in the University System of Georgia will greatly expand our testing capacity. That means identifying more cases, getting more people into care, and protecting our communities from the spread of COVID-19,” said Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen E. Toomey, MD, MPH. “This collaboration will not only provide much-needed capacity now, but it will ensure a robust state infrastructure for the future.”

“The increase in testing capacity is critical to Georgia’s effort to battle COVID-19 in our communities, and our institutions are working hard to make it happen,” University System of Georgia Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The experts at Augusta University, Georgia State, Georgia Tech, and the University of Georgia understand that urgency and have the capacity and expertise to make this work for Georgia. We appreciate their hard work, and we thank our laboratory partners at Emory University and the Georgia Public Health Laboratory.”

Background

The Laboratory Surge Capacity Task Force is working closely with Georgia Department of Public Health to effectively integrate this new capability into the existing Public Health response. Partners in this effort include: Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH), Georgia Public Health Laboratory (GPHL), Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), Georgia National Guard (GNG), Augusta University of the Health Sciences (AU), Georgia State University (GSU), Georgia Institute of Technology (GT), Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI), University of Georgia (UGA), and Emory University (EU).

Task Force Critical Efforts

Two critical efforts are underway within the Task Force:

Operational Sustainment Capability

This unique partnership allows for Georgia’s universities to transfer the equipment needed for COVID-19 testing from their research labs to accredited clinical labs – GSU, AU, EU, and GPHL – to perform the tests. The Governor’s Office has expedited the purchase of necessary equipment and reagents to begin ramping up testing over the next five to seven days.

Method Development & Supply Chain Stabilization Capability

A major hurdle in this process has been securing critical reagents, instrumentation, and supplies needed in the PCR process from commercial vendors to ramp up and begin testing. Supply chain volatility has been a barrier to implementation and could continue to put the testing process at risk across the state. To counter this volatility, the Governor has authorized the Laboratory Surge Capacity Task Force to validate new laboratory methods and implement new solutions and technologies to safeguard our testing infrastructure. These technical efforts will enable the accredited laboratories – GSU, AU, EU, and GPHL – to operate despite potential disruptions in the supply chain.

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

