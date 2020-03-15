Dear Decaturish – In response to coronavirus, resources for addicts move online

Share









Dear Decaturish,

In the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, something amazing is happening that I think most people don’t realize. It’s historical but if you’re not a part of the 12-Step community you might not even know that it’s happening. For the first time in its entire history, an entire subsect of American culture is going digital. Millions of people, who suffer from alcoholism and addiction, are taking their meetings online. Over a dozen meetings in Decatur alone will now be streamed over the internet.

This is incredible but it’s also terrifying. Addicts and alcoholics rely on their 12-Step meetings to stay clean/sober. Shutting the doors on these meetings can mean the difference between life and death. This might seem melodramatic for some but it’s serious. Going online amidst the epidemic is the only way some people can survive and it’s not an easy choice. Many newcomers don’t have access to technology while others don’t know how to manage it to even get into the online meetings.

If you are seeking recovery and can’t find a meeting open, know that the Decatur (and surrounding recovery community), is still alive and well. Many meetings will post a member at the door to direct you on how to get online and “find a meeting” while others will have signs posted. If you’re afraid to even try, here are some resources for you to reach out and find meetings online at almost any time day or night.

Whatever you do, know this, the rooms may be dark but the promise is still freedom. You are not alone. We do recover.

Best,

Anonymous Addict

Narcotics Anonymous Resources:

https://virtual-na.org/

http://www.nabyphone.com/

https://www.na.org/meetingsearch/text-results.php?country=Web&state&city&zip&street&within=5&day=0&lang&orderby=distance

Atlanta Area Phone Line: 678-405-0825

Alcoholics Anonymous Resources:

http://aa-intergroup.org/

http://nabaclub.org/naba/quarantinedandsober/

Atlanta Area Phone Line: 404-525-3178

Heroin Anonymous Resources:

Online Speaker Tapes: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1T17vaYf-cJeQ121krfcfpEStJI6UC_n9?fbclid=IwAR2vsxpHC13nC_odYQuCFn3B2xE9ZudnHqdTs3DACsZuITJvc6UW3t6QXrk

Non defined 12-Step Resources:

https://www.intherooms.com/home/live-meetings/

https://www.smartrecovery.org/community/calendar.php

