Decatur closes restaurants, but allows take-out orders and off-premises sales of alcohol

Decatur, GA – Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett on March 19 pulled the trigger on closing restaurants to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Garrett tried to find a way to keep the restaurants open while encouraging restaurants to switch to takeout and to-go orders. But by Thursday afternoon, she had issued a Public Health Emergency Order requiring restaurants to close their dining rooms.

The order does allow restaurants to sell alcohol for off-premises consumption. The order goes into effect immediately.

City Manager Andrea Arnold explained how the city intends to enforce the order.

“The city is working to make sure that all impacted businesses are aware of the emergency order,” Arnold said. “The order was just signed late this afternoon. I am sure some businesses are just now learning of it. We will enforce the order in a manner similar to the enforcement of other city ordinances. An officer will make contact with the manager or owner and provide a verbal notice and may provide a copy of the order, if needed, and answer any questions they may have about the order. If the business continues to fail to comply after the verbal notice, then a citation may be issued. Again, this is consistent with how we enforce other city ordinances.”

Here is the full announcement and the mayor’s emergency order:

To see a copy of the order, click here.

