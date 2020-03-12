LOADING

Decatur High student arrested after bringing gun to school

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 12, 2020
Decatur High School. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA – A Decatur High student was arrested on March 12 after bringing a gun to school, Interim Principal Wesley Hatfield said.

“We suspected that a Decatur High School student may have been in possession of a firearm,” Hatfield said in an email. “Administrators took immediate action in conjunction with the School Resource Officer (SRO) to promptly identify and search the student in question. During the search, a firearm was found in the student’s backpack. Subsequently, the student was arrested by the Decatur Police Department. Due to the swift action and short time period between school administration suspecting a potential weapon and the student being taken into police custody, a school lockdown was not necessary.”

Hatfield said the student will face disciplinary action and criminal charges.

“Providing a safe and secure learning environment is of top priority for our school system and we take these incidents very seriously,” Hatfield said. “As parents, you can help. Please take this opportunity to speak to your child about the importance of school safety. While peer pressure is powerful at this age, we want to encourage students to feel comfortable reporting any information they may have that compromises their safety and the safety of others. Working together we can maintain an environment where students are free to focus on learning.”

