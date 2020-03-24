Decatur Mayor issues stay at home order to slow spread of COVID-19

Share









Decatur, GA – Decatur Mayor Patti Garrett on March 24 issued an emergency stay at home order to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on March 25, 2020 and stays in effect for 14 days until 11:59 p.m. on April 7 unless extended further or rescinded,” the city said. “Since March 16 the number of cases of COVID-19 officially reported in DeKalb County has increased exponentially and is expected to continue to do so if significant measures are not taken immediately. Multiple cities in Georgia, including the city of Atlanta, following the advice and recommendations of infectious disease and public health experts, have issued similar orders for residents to shelter in their homes and have banned gatherings.”

The order says that people living in the city of Decatur may leave their homes “only for essential activities, essential governmental functions, or to operate essential businesses.”

“Additionally, when individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must maintain social distancing of at least six feet from other people when they are outside their residence,” the city said.

Essential businesses and activities include anything “related to health and safety including the delivery of those services and supplies to others such as food, medicine, and products essential to the operation of residences as one example. Examples of essential businesses include grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, gas stations, auto supply and repair, and restaurants offering to-go orders only.”

The city says the intent of the order is to make sure as many people as possible stay in their homes as much as they can while not stopping vital services.

“I believe that this unprecedented action is necessary to slow the spread of the virus and save lives,” Mayor Patti Garrett said. “For that reason, I implore our residents to take the order seriously. I am confident that if we work together our efforts will make a positive difference in our battle against this disease.”

To see a copy of the emergency order, click here.

