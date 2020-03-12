Decatur plans workshop on railroad crossing improvements at Atlanta Avenue

Share









Decatur, GA – The city of Decatur will hold a workshop to fine-tune plans for railroad crossing improvements at Atlanta Avenue.

The meeting is set for March 25 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Atlanta Friends Meeting House, located at 701 West Howard Avenue Decatur, GA 30030. All meetings for the foreseeable future will include a coronavirus caveat: depending on how the city deals with the disease, this meeting could be postponed, so mark it down as tentative.

The City Commission in August approved the plan to improve Atlanta Avenue, despite some opposition. Decatur plans to improve the Atlanta Avenue intersection by extending Adair Street from West Howard to West College Avenue.

Objections came primarily from people living on or near Olympic Place, which would be losing a designated traffic signal under the plan. Bruce Landis, with Civil Engineering Firm Landis-Evans & Partners, and Deputy City Manager Hugh Saxon said at the time that the proposal is just the beginning of a more detailed planning process that will address residents’ concerns.

“The plan includes a new, simplified crossing at Adair Street between West Howard Avenue and West College and a modern traffic signal system at the new railroad crossing and at Olympic Place,” the announcement for the March 25 workshop says. “The community is invited to an open house and workshop on Wednesday, March 25, to help plan improvements for pedestrians and bicyclists, traffic calming, landscape and streetscape amenities for the project. The planning team of Landis-Evans & Partners and Atkins, is now building upon the comments and ideas provided by participants in the previous workshops to make the rail crossing and intersection area safe and comfortable for pedestrians, bicyclists, and motorist.”

The planning team wants more input about the design details and landscape elements. The goal is to make the crossing attractive for residents and safe for families who walk or bike to school.

“Plan to drop by the Atlanta Friends Meeting anytime during the workshop to learn about the project and share your thoughts and suggestions,” the meeting announcement says.

