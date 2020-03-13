Decaturish creates crowd-sourced map to track openings and closings during COVID-19 outbreak

Share









This story has been updated.

DeKalb County, GA- People who want to spread the word about openings and closings during the coronavirus outbreak can plug information into a new map created by Decaturish.com.

If you’re a business owner and not sure what to do, check out the latest guidelines from the CDC for businesses and employers by clicking here. To see the most recent FDA guidance for restaurants and grocery stores, click here.

The map, which you can edit by clicking here, allows people to make an entry about whether something is open or closed and add notes about what precautions a business or organization is taking during the coronavirus outbreak. Businesses and entities can also signal if they are closed and how long they will stay closed.

It can also be used as a resource to track what daycares and private schools are open or closed during the outbreak.

To use this map, you have to be logged into a Gmail account. While you’re logged in to your Gmail account, click here. When you want to make an entry, click on the map and click the plus sign that says “Add to map.” You can put a description on the map that includes whether a business or entity is open or closed and any other notes you want to add. Be advised: this is user generated. You will need to call the businesses or entity, or visit their website, to verify for sure if the information is up to date. Our hope is that this will give readers a starting point in figuring out what is closed and what’s open so they can navigate their way through this outbreak.

This map will be included in all future stories about COVID-19.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.