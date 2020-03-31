DeKalb CEO appoints coronavirus task force

DeKalb CEO appoints coronavirus task forceDeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Decatur, GA – DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has created a COVID-19 task force to guide the county’s response to the pandemic.
“Driven by science and medical expertise, the task force will provide professional, technical and strategic counsel related to protecting the health, safety and economic well-being of DeKalb’s 750,000 residents,” the CEO’s Office said. “Top medical experts will include David Ross, president and CEO of The Task Force for Global Health, and Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district director of the DeKalb Board of Health.”
The task force plans to host its inaugural meeting on April 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. The meeting can be viewed at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.
“This pandemic is a fluid situation with no standard playbook or set of rules,” Thurmond said. “During this critical time in the life of our county, it is important to gather the best information and advice from experts to help us save lives and restart our economy.”
The task force members are:
Health
David Ross, The Task Force for Global Health
Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, DeKalb County Board of Health
Board of Commissioners
Presiding Officer Steve Bradshaw
Two commissioners yet to be appointed
DeKalb County School District
Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson
Judicial
Chief Judge Asha Jackson, Superior Court
Public Safety
Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin
Sheriff Melody Maddox
Chief Joseph Cox, DeKalb Emergency Management Agency
Legislative
House Chairwoman Karla Drenner
Senate Chairman Emanuel Jones
Cities
Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst
Pine Lake Mayor Melanie Hammett
Business
Ann Hanlon, Perimeter Community Improvement Districts
Emory Morsberger, Tucker Summit and Metro South Community Improvement Districts
Alan Goodman, Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce
Ken Coleman, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce
Dorian DeBarr, DeKalb County Development Authority
Human Services
Lamar Smith, Division of Family and Children Services
Transportation
Jeff Parker, MARTA
