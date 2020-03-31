DeKalb CEO appoints coronavirus task force

Share









Decatur, GA – DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has created a COVID-19 task force to guide the county’s response to the pandemic.

“Driven by science and medical expertise, the task force will provide professional, technical and strategic counsel related to protecting the health, safety and economic well-being of DeKalb’s 750,000 residents,” the CEO’s Office said. “Top medical experts will include David Ross, president and CEO of The Task Force for Global Health, and Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district director of the DeKalb Board of Health.”

The task force plans to host its inaugural meeting on April 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. The meeting will be conducted virtually. The meeting can be viewed at www.dekalbcountyga.gov.

“This pandemic is a fluid situation with no standard playbook or set of rules,” Thurmond said. “During this critical time in the life of our county, it is important to gather the best information and advice from experts to help us save lives and restart our economy.”

The task force members are:

Health

David Ross, The Task Force for Global Health

Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, DeKalb County Board of Health

Board of Commissioners

Presiding Officer Steve Bradshaw

Two commissioners yet to be appointed

DeKalb County School District

Interim Superintendent Ramona Tyson

Judicial

Chief Judge Asha Jackson, Superior Court

Public Safety

Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin

Sheriff Melody Maddox

Chief Joseph Cox, DeKalb Emergency Management Agency

Legislative

House Chairwoman Karla Drenner

Senate Chairman Emanuel Jones

Cities

Brookhaven Mayor John Ernst

Pine Lake Mayor Melanie Hammett

Business

Ann Hanlon, Perimeter Community Improvement Districts

Emory Morsberger, Tucker Summit and Metro South Community Improvement Districts

Alan Goodman, Brookhaven Chamber of Commerce

Ken Coleman, DeKalb Chamber of Commerce

Dorian DeBarr, DeKalb County Development Authority

Human Services

Lamar Smith, Division of Family and Children Services

Transportation

Jeff Parker, MARTA

