DeKalb CEO declares state of emergency, orders restaurants to close dining rooms, imposes curfew

This story has been updated.

Decatur, GA – DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond has declared a state of emergency in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective today:

– All public gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.

– All individuals are asked to shelter in place as much as possible and participate in a voluntary curfew beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m., excepting trips to and from work, for medical treatment, food, medication or emergency.

Effective March 24 at 12:01 a.m.:

– There shall be no dine-in service at any restaurant, brewery or bar. Establishments may provide take-out service. Any establishment licensed for on-premises consumption of alcoholic beverages may sell unopened beverages curbside or to take-out customers.

– All indoor funeral gatherings shall be limited to no more than 10 persons. Graveside services of 10 or less participants are highly encouraged.

– Bowling alleys, gyms, fitness centers, nail salons, spas, beauty salons, barbers, or other establishments offering personal grooming services shall reduce maximum occupancy to 10 persons.

– All employers and businesses that remain open to the public must take steps to restrict in-person contact and maintain a distance of six feet between individuals in the establishment.

There’s also a 60-day moratorium on evictions within the county.

The county also provided a list of essential businesses not affected by the curfew:

– Health care operations, including research and laboratory operations

– Federal, State, County and Municipal services

– Utilities (gas, electricity, phone, cable)

– Banks and credit unions

– Essential Infrastructure–telecommunications, airports, airlines, transportation (buses, MARTA, Lyft, Uber, taxis)

– Delivery services (businesses that deliver or ship foods or goods to homes or businesses)

– Essential Manufacturing/Construction to maintain public health, safety and welfare

– Pharmacies

– Businesses that perform repair work for businesses and homes

– Trash and recycling collection, processing, and disposal

– Mail and shipping services

– Laundromats/dry cleaning

– Janitorial Services (Building/Residential cleaning and maintenance)

– Providers of basic necessities to economically disadvantaged populations

– Auto repair and gas stations

– Warehouse/distribution and fulfillment

– Funeral homes, crematories, and cemeteries

– Storage for essential businesses

– Animal shelters or animal care or management and crematories

– Bike shops

– News Media

– Logistical and Tech Support

– Cafeterias located within medical, industrial, government or other such production facilities that are performing essential functions that are necessary to promote health, welfare and vital resources in DeKalb These facilities are strongly encouraged to stagger meal times, limit use as much as feasible to achieve physical distancing, and to thoroughly follow CDC protocols of cleaning.

– Childcare or elderly care facilities located within medical, industrial, government or other such production facilities that are performing essential functions that are necessary to promote health, welfare and vital resources in DeKalb

– Any service that is deemed by the Chief Executive Officer to be essential for the protection of public health, safety and welfare;

– Businesses selling food

To see a copy of Thurmond’s executive order, click here.

Other cities have adopted their own measures to curb the virus. While this order does not apply to cities, “The Chief Executive Officer invites all of the cities to adopt this order so that the rules within all of DeKalb County are uniform and easily accessible and understood by our citizenry, employers and businesses.”

Here is the full announcement:

