DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issues shelter-in-place order to curb spread of COVID-19

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 27, 2020
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County – DeKalb County will be under a shelter-in-place order, effective at 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 28.

Here’s the full announcement from the CEO’s office:

Today, March 27, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond updated the county’s state of emergency with a shelter-in-place order for DeKalb County in response to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

The order is effective Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 9 p.m. until further notice.

The shelter in place applies to all individuals living in DeKalb County. According to the order, “individuals are permitted to leave their places of residence only to provide or receive certain essential services or engage in certain essential activities and work for essential businesses and essential governmental functions.”

“We are trying to save lives from the serious COVID-19 public health threat,” CEO Thurmond said.

The order is effective until further notice. Decatur and Avondale Estates also have issued shelter-in-place orders.

To see a copy of the order, click here.

