DeKalb County now has 18 confirmed COVID-19 cases; state count is 197

Atlanta, GA – Georgia has released new statistics on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

The current count for the state has risen to 197 cases, up from 146 confirmed cases on March 17. DeKalb County has three new confirmed cases and the total count stands at 18.

DeKalb, previously No. 3. in the state for confirmed cases, is No. 4 at the moment. It was surpassed by Bartow County which has 19 cases.

To date, there has been only one death associated with coronavirus in Georgia. The numbers of cases are probably much higher but haven’t been reported due to limited testing. The Atlanta Journal Constitution reports that hospitals are telling people with mild symptoms of coronavirus not to seek tests.

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

According to the Department of Public Health, people aged 18 to 59 are the majority of COVID-19 cases right now, with 43 percent of confirmed infections. People older than 60 are the next largest group, with 39 percent of people infected.

COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County County Cases Fulton 49 Cobb 28 Bartow 19 DeKalb 18 Cherokee 9 Fayette 8 Gwinnett 7 Dougherty 7 Clayton 6 Floyd 6 Lowndes 5 Clarke 5 Gordon 3 Newton 3 Hall 3 Coweta 3 Paulding 3 Troop 2 Henry 2 Lee 2 Forsyth 2 Columbia 1 Houston 1 Richmond 1 Whitfield 1 Polk 1 Charlton 1 Barrow 1

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

