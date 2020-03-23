DeKalb County now has 75 COVID-19 cases, 772 cases reported statewide; death toll rises to 25

Share









DeKalb County, GA – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the state of Georgia and in DeKalb County.

On March 21, 555 confirmed cases in Georgia and 20 confirmed COVID-19 related deaths.

Today, March 23, there are 772 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Georgia and 25 deaths related to the pandemic.

On March 21, there were 41 confirmed cases in DeKalb County. Now there are 75 cases, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

County Cases Fulton 145 Cobb 79 Dekalb 75 Dougherty 64 Bartow 61 Gwinnett 34 Carroll 21 Cherokee 20 Clayton 18 Lee 16 Clarke 14 Richmond 11 Fayette 10 Floyd 10 Hall 10 Coweta 9 Henry 9 Lowndes 8 Douglas 7 Forsyth 7 Unknown 6 Gordon 5 Paulding 5 Chatham 4 Glynn 4 Newton 4 Polk 4 Rockdale 4 Spalding 4 Troup 4 Columbia 3 Lamar 3 Oconee 3 Peach 3 Worth 3 Baldwin 2 Bibb 2 Butts 2 Early 2 Effingham 2 Laurens 2 Lumpkin 2 Muscogee 2 Pickens 2 Sumter 2 Terrell 2 Tift 2 Whitfield 2 Barrow 1 Catoosa 1 Charlton 1 Chattooga 1 Clinch 1 Coffee 1 Dawson 1 Heard 1 Houston 1 Lincoln 1 Madison 1 Miller 1 Monroe 1 Morgan 1 Pierce 1 Randolph 1 Tattnall 1 Turner 1 Twiggs 1 Washington 1 Unknown 39 *Based on patient county of residence when known

Report generated on: 03/23/2020 11:31:44

COVID-19 Testing by Lab Lab Number of Positive Tests Total Tests Commercial Lab 608 3824 GPHL 164 1245

The number of cases is likely much higher than is publicly known due to limited testing. People with mild symptoms aren’t being offered tests.

Coronavirus symptoms can appear two to 14 days after exposure and include:

– Fever

– Cough

– Shortness of breath

The CDC says the following symptoms require emergency medical attention:

– Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

– Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

– New confusion or inability to arouse

– Bluish lips or face

Here are the recommendations on coronavirus prevention from the DeKalb County Board of Health:

– Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue to cover it, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

The DeKalb County Board of Health is encouraging people not to buy facemasks.

“Surgical masks should be reserved for people who exhibit symptoms (to prevent them from spreading the virus through respiratory secretions such as saliva or mucus) and healthcare professionals who are taking care of sick people,” the DeKalb County Board of Health says. “Regular surgical face masks are not effective in protecting against the coronavirus, according to the CDC. A more specialized face mask known as N95 respirators are thicker than surgical masks and are fitted to a person’s face to keep out any viral particles.”

For more information from the Centers for Disease Control, click here.

