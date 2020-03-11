DeKalb County now has four presumed positive coronavirus cases

Share









DeKalb County’s number of presumed positive coronavirus cases has increased from two to four.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office released the latest figures that show there are 12 confirmed cases and 19 presumed positive cases.

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases (Total: 12) Fulton County: 3

Floyd County: 2

Polk County: 1

Cobb County: 2

Bartow County: 3

Lee County: 1 Presumed Positive COVID-19 Cases (Total: 19) Fulton County: 3

Cobb County: 6

Fayette County: 1

DeKalb County: 4

Gwinnett County: 2

Cherokee County: 1

Charlton County: 1

Lowndes County: 1 Source: Gov. Brian Kemp’s Office

Gov. Kemp’s office reports that the two new presumed positive cases in DeKalb are people who are hospitalized and the sources of their infections aren’t known. There is no connection between the cases, the governor’s office said.

There have been no announcements from school systems in DeKalb County about canceling classes because of coronavirus.

So far, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths reported in Georgia.

Chinese health officials believe the virus came from an animal source in the city of Wuhan that then spread person-to-person. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses, some causing illness in people and others that affect animals, including camels, cats and bats, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Officials suspect the 2019 novel strain, identified as 2019-nCoV, emerged from the SARS virus, which killed hundreds around the globe in 2003. There is no vaccine for this strain of coronavirus.

Symptoms include fever, dry cough and shortness of breath and can appear anywhere between two days or two weeks after exposure. The coronavirus spreads person-to-person, much like influenza, and can easily be contracted through exposure to someone who has the virus. In the current outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control said, symptoms have ranged from infected people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.

The governor’s office notes that elderly people and individuals with medical conditions are at greater risk if they contract coronavirus. Kemp’s office provided the following safety tips to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

– Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least twenty seconds.

– If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

– Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

– Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

– Stay home when you are sick.

– Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

– Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Jessica Zorker & Kelsea Miller with Cronkite News contributed reporting to this story.

