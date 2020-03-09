2020 Elections: DeKalb CEO, two commissioners will face no opposition this year

Share









DeKalb County, GA – Candidates running for local office finished qualifying for state and county elections last week. There will be a number of contested seats on the ballot but also a few notable races with no opposition.

The primary election will be May 19, and the general election will be Nov. 3.

DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond has no Democratic or Republican opposition this year, meaning he will automatically win another four-year term. Ditto for District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and District 5 Commissioner Mereda Davis Johnson who also are unopposed in the primary and general election.

The DeKalb County Commission’s only Republican, Nancy Jester, doesn’t have any intraparty opposition this year, but there are five Democrats vying to challenge her in the general election: Breeanna Bellinger, MD Nasser, Robert Patrick, Ben Truman and Cynthia Yaxon.

The race for District 6 commissioner has three candidates: Former Clarkston Mayor Ted Terry, “smart development” advocate Emily Halevy and public health data analyst Maryam Ahmad.

Incumbent Tax Commissioner Irvin Johnson will face a primary challenge from social worker Roslyn Allison McCaskill.

The School Board races, which are nonpartisan, will be competitive this year. In District 1, Anna Hill will face Andrew Ziffer.

The District 3 school board race features four candidates. They are Kevin Alexander, David Manuel, Willie Mosley Jr. and Deirdre Pierce. District 5 also has four candidates, including incumbent Vickie Turner. The other candidates are Delores Brinkley, Zehline Davis and Willie Heard Jr. Incumbent District 7 School Board member Joyce Morley is seeking reelection and will be unopposed.

In the state legislative races for the DeKalb County delegation, state Sen. Tonya Anderson, Senate District 43, won’t face a primary challenge but will have a Republican challenger, Melanie Williams, in the general election. State Sen. Gloria Butler, Senate District 55, is unopposed. State Sen. Gail Davenport, Senate District 44, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Myah Johnson. The winner of the primary will have Republican general election challenger: Benjamin Brooks.

Senate District 41 is an open seat being vacated by Stephen Henson. William Park Freeman qualified to run as a Republican for that seat. There are five Democrats running: Gil Freeman, Mohammed Jahangir Hossain, Kim Jackson, Beverly Jones and Sabrina McKenzie.

State Sen. Elena Parent, Senate District 42, is running for reelection unopposed. State Sen. Emanuel Jones, District 10, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Maurice Raeford.

In the state House races, Rep. Karen Bennett is unopposed for House District 94, Rep. Doreen Carter is unopposed in House District 92, Rep. Viola Davis is unopposed for House District 87, Rep. Karla Drenner is unopposed for House District 85, Rep. Scott Holcomb is unopposed for House District 81, Rep. Billy Mitchell is unopposed for House District 88 and state Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver is unopposed for House District 82.

State Rep. Becky Evans, D-Atlanta, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Audrey Maloof. State Rep. Michelle Henson, D-Stone Mountain, has three Democratic challengers this year: Ladena Bolton, Zulma Lopez and Joscelyn O’Neil.

State Rep. Vernon Jones, D- Lithonia, faces a primary challenge from business owner Rhonda Taylor for House District 91. State Rep. Dar’shun Kendrick, D-Lithonia, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Alfred Reynolds. Hubert Owens Jr. is running as a Republican for that seat.

State Rep. Bee Nguyen, D-Atlanta, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Marcia Ridley for the House District 89 seat. State Rep. Renitta Shannon, D-Decatur, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Harmel “Mel” Codi for House District 84. State Rep. Michael Wilensky, D-Dunwoody, has no primary challenge for the House District 79 seat but will face Republican Andrea Johnson in the general election. State Rep. Matthew Wilson, D-Brookhaven, likewise has no primary challenge for the House District 80 seat but has a Republican general election opponent: Alan Cole.

The voter registration deadline for the primary election is April 20. The voter registration for the general election is Oct. 5.

You can look up your registration status by visiting the Georgia Secretary of State’s “My Voter Page.” To visit the My Voter Page, click here. You can check your status by providing basic information like your last name, birthday and the county you live in. You can also see a sample ballot.

If you find you are not registered and want to be registered in time for the next election, there are a few ways you can get back on the voter rolls.

You can register online with the Secretary of State’s Office by clicking here.

According to the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, in order to register to vote you must:

– Be a citizen of the United States

– Be a legal resident of the county where you are voting

– Be at least 17 1/2 years of age to register and 18 years of age to vote

– Not be serving a sentence for conviction of a felony involving moral turpitude

– Have not been found mentally incompetent by a judge

For more information about how to register, click here.

People who wish to vote will need to bring one of the following forms of identification, according to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office:

– Any valid state or federal government-issued photo ID, including a free ID Card issued by your county registrar’s office or the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS)

– A Georgia Driver’s License, even if expired

– Valid employee photo ID from any branch, department, agency, or entity of the U.S. Government, Georgia, or any county, municipality, board, authority or other entity of this state

– Valid U.S. passport ID

– Valid U.S. military photo ID

– Valid tribal photo ID

The county board of registrar’s office is located at 4380 Memorial Drive Suite, 300, Decatur, GA 30032.

