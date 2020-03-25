DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office closed due to COVID-19

Share









Decatur, GA – The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

It will affect some services provided by this office.

“Irvin J. Johnson, DeKalb County’s tax commissioner, is reminding customers that while his office building may be closed to the public due to the coronavirus threat, taxpayers can still utilize online and drop-off resources and should email the office with any questions,” the announcement from the county says. “DeKalb residents in need of processing various property tax or motor vehicle documents can continue to submit those documents via mail, email or place the necessary forms in drop boxes located at the Memorial Drive and Dresden Drive locations. Additionally, the Tax Commissioner’s Office provides a host of online resources and five convenient kiosks located at local Kroger stores for annual motor vehicle renewals.”

Here is the full announcement:

[Decatur, GA] On Monday, DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond issued an executive order and declared a State of Emergency in DeKalb County that further restricts certain county office operations and curtails assembly of county employees. These new restrictions will provide some impacts to local taxpayers in need of services offered by The DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office. Irvin J. Johnson, DeKalb County’s tax commissioner, is reminding customers that while his office building may be closed to the public due to the coronavirus threat, taxpayers can still utilize online and drop-off resources and should email the office with any questions. DeKalb residents in need of processing various property tax or motor vehicle documents can continue to submit those documents via mail, email or place the necessary forms in drop boxes located at the Memorial Drive and Dresden Drive locations. Additionally, the Tax Commissioner’s Office provides a host of online resources and five convenient kiosks located at local Kroger stores for annual motor vehicle renewals. For more information on all services, visit www.DeKalbTax.org or email property tax questions to proptax@dekalbcountyga.gov and motor vehicle related questions to tag@dekalbcountyga.gov. Questions emailed to the Tax Commissioner’s Office will be answered as quickly as possible. For a list of temporary drop off services, visit dekalbtax.org/temporary-drop-services. Updated Reference Guide for DeKalb County Residents – DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office is currently closed to customers and not accepting calls until further notice. – For more information, visit www.DeKalbTax.org or email property tax questions to proptax@dekalbcountyga.gov and motor vehicle related questions to tag@dekalbcountyga.gov. Questions emailed to the Tax Commissioner’s Office will be answered as quickly as possible. – DeKalb County Tax Commissioner’s Office continues to serve customers through E-services (eservices.drives.ga.gov), email and other electronic offerings. – Motor Vehicle and Property Tax documents can be submitted and processed via mail, email and placed in drop boxes at the 4380 Memorial Drive and 1358 Dresden Drive locations. – Taxpayers should also visit our website at www.DeKalbTax.org for information on how to submit the necessary documents for processing. Click the red “Temporary Drop-Off Services” tab and then select your area of interest. – Motor vehicle renewals can be also completed online and at five Kroger kiosks located around DeKalb and at other participating locations around the state. – Property tax exemption applications can be submitted online at www.DeKalbTax.org or through the dropbox.

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.