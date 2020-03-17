DeKalb County to hold second virtual town hall on COVID-19

Share









DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County on March 19 will hold its second virtual town hall to discuss the county’s response to the COVID-19.

The meeting will be this Thursday, March 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can watch the live stream by visiting:

– www.dekalbcountyga.gov

– Comcast Cable Channel 23 in DeKalb County

– Facebook live: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa

Questions are being accepted now and during the town hall via the following communications channels:

– Email at townhall@dekalbcountyga.gov.

– Social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ItsInDeKalb.

Phone: 404-371-2400

The following officials will be present to discuss the county’s response:

– DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond

– Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director

– Ramona Tyson, interim superintendent of DeKalb County School District

– DeKalb County Board of Commissioners

– Federal representatives

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– DeKalb Municipal Association

– DeKalb County Government staff

