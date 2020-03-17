LOADING

Type to search

DeKalb County to hold second virtual town hall on COVID-19

Avondale Estates COVID-19 Decatur Food Kirkwood Metro ATL Tucker

DeKalb County to hold second virtual town hall on COVID-19

Dan Whisenhunt Mar 17, 2020
DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. Photo by Dean Hesse.
Share

 

DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County on March 19 will hold its second virtual town hall to discuss the county’s response to the COVID-19.

The meeting will be this Thursday, March 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

You can watch the live stream by visiting:

www.dekalbcountyga.gov

– Comcast Cable Channel 23 in DeKalb County

– Facebook live: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa

Questions are being accepted now and during the town hall via the following communications channels:

– Email at townhall@dekalbcountyga.gov.

– Social media:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ItsInDeKalb.

Phone: 404-371-2400

The following officials will be present to discuss the county’s response:

– DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond

– Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director

– Ramona Tyson, interim superintendent of DeKalb County School District

– DeKalb County Board of Commissioners

– Federal representatives

– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

– DeKalb Municipal Association

– DeKalb County Government staff

Decaturish.com is working to keep your community informed about coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. All of our coverage on this topic can be found at Decaturishscrubs.com. If you appreciate our work on this story, please become a paying supporter. For as little as $3 a month, you can help us keep you in the loop about what your community is doing to stop the spread of COVID-19. To become a supporter, click here.

Want Decaturish delivered to your inbox every morning? Sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

About Us

To learn more about us, click here.

For our privacy policy, click here.

To advertise with Decaturish, click here or email advertise@decaturish.com

Send news tips to editor@decaturish.com

If you like what we do, consider becoming a paid supporter. Your support keeps our content free for everyone.  To support us, click here.

Contact Us

Scottdale, GA 30079
(404) 542-2562

editor@decaturish.com

Copyright © 2019 Decaturish - Locally sourced news. All rights reserved. Website Design by Valene Ashia

Decaturish needs your support!

Help us provide you with free, quality local news. Become a Decaturish.com supporter today

To chip in $3 a month, click here.

To chip in $6 a month, click here.

To chip in $60 a year, click here.
SUPPORT US!
* Decaturish.com is not a 501-c-3 organization. Support of Decaturish goes toward our newsgathering efforts. Decaturish does not have a print edition.
close-link
Powered by Convert Plus