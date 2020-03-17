DeKalb County to hold second virtual town hall on COVID-19

DeKalb County to hold second virtual town hall on COVID-19DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond. Photo by Dean Hesse.
DeKalb County, GA – DeKalb County on March 19 will hold its second virtual town hall to discuss the county’s response to the COVID-19.
The meeting will be this Thursday, March 19, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
You can watch the live stream by visiting:
– Comcast Cable Channel 23 in DeKalb County
– Facebook live: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa
Questions are being accepted now and during the town hall via the following communications channels:
– Email at townhall@dekalbcountyga.gov.
– Social media:
Facebook: www.facebook.com/ItsInDeKalbGa
Twitter: www.twitter.com/ItsInDeKalb.
Phone: 404-371-2400
The following officials will be present to discuss the county’s response:
– DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond
– Dr. S. Elizabeth Ford, district health director
– Ramona Tyson, interim superintendent of DeKalb County School District
– DeKalb County Board of Commissioners
– Federal representatives
– Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
– DeKalb Municipal Association
– DeKalb County Government staff
