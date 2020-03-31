DeKalb School of the Arts senior wins Stop Teen Dating Violence PSA Contest

Share









Greater Decatur, GA – DeKalb County Solicitor-General Donna Coleman-Stribling recently hosted the fourth annual Stop Teen Dating Violence PSA Contest.

“London-Skye Roberson, a senior at the DeKalb School of the Arts, was selected by the Solicitor-General for producing a visually interactive announcement informing her peers how the cycle of abuse affects young adults,” the Solicitor-General’s Office announced.

The contest is part of Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, which takes place in February. Partners in the contest included Fit For a Queen Boutique, Savvi Formalwear of Stonecrest and Looks By Doe.

Contestants were asked to produce a one minute video promoting healthy teen dating practices with the goal of preventing dating violence. The videos also emphasized positive characteristics like honesty, compromise, good communication, individuality, understanding and problem-solving.

“London did a great job captivating her audience by providing relevant and pertinent information about this vicious cycle in a visually appealing manner,” Solicitor-General Coleman-Stribling said. “It’s important for teens to have a solid understanding of how this is currently affecting them if we hope to interrupt the cycle in a significant manner.”

Here is a video of her project:

“Roberson was awarded the prom prize package, which included dinner for two, a gift certificate from Fit for a Queen, a free tuxedo rental from Savvi Formalwear of Stonecrest, and makeup services courtesy of Looks by Doe,” the Solicitor-General’s Office said. “Due to the recent events and closures, Georgia schools have postponed major events. The Solicitor-General’s Office and our partners will ensure the prize is available for Roberson to redeem when able. The Office of the DeKalb Solicitor-General encourages any teen who is aware of or experiencing teen dating violence to reach out to www.loveisrespect.org, call the Hotline at 1.866.331.9474 or text ‘LOVEIS’ to 22522 for assistance.”

