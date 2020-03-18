Driver bumps DeKalb Police officer fleeing traffic stop, resulting in large police response near Toco Hills

Share









DeKalb County, GA – A DeKalb Police officer is OK after a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop bumped into them fleeing a traffic stop in near the Toco Hills community.

The incident, which began at Jody Lane Northeast and Lavista Road Northeast, drew a large police response that got the attention of neighbors wondering what was going on.

“Almost three hours ago, one of our officers attempted a traffic stop and during the stop, the driver fled the scene,” a spokesperson for the DeKalb County Police Department said. “The driver’s Vehicle bumped the officer as it fled, however the officer walked away unharmed and was not transported to the hospital! The reason for the helicopter and all the vehicles is because they were looking for the vehicle because our officers did not chase in their vehicles.”

